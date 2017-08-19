News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Corporate Services Singapore Offers all-inclusive Company Secretarial Service
"You need professional corporate secretarial services from a company with the expertise and experience,"
The annual fee inclusion includes the following:
• One Singapore Company Act qualified secretary
• Record-keeping of minutes, notices, registers, share certificates and annual returns.
• Preparation of ACRA documents and board resolutions
• Reminding the statutory compliance dates with ACRA
The Company Secretarial Service also offers chargeable non-routine secretarial needs including the following:
• Change of constitution, directors and company name
• New issuance and transfer of shares
• Preparation of documents needed for extraordinary general meeting
• Attending official meetings
• Opening of additional bank accounts
The firm aims to work with every company offering a competitive rate while providing a fast result. Its goal is to simplify the complex legal compliance for business-related activities, which pressures directors and key stakeholders. The company secretary assigned to a business handles paper works with confidentiality.
"We go beyond simply undertaking our corporate secretarial duties. We execute all secretarial matters, and comply with statutory requirements,"
The country's implementation of the Companies Act, Section 171, 1AA has challenged business to comply with its standards. It required companies to appoint a company secretary with the following requirements
a. Singaporean citizen
b. Permanent resident holder
(c) Singapore Employment Pass Holder, or
(d) a Singapore Dependent Pass Holder.
It demanded a secretary with at least three years of experience.
As a company secretarial service provider in Singapore, it works with companies to guide them in their business operations. The expert team walks through the business owner to the process of putting up a business. It engages with companies from the beginning until its successful registration in the government. It helps a start-up business in organising its first board meeting and in constantly reminding the compliance deadlines to avoid cancellation of business operations.
"Our team consists of experienced and well-credentialed professionals providing personalised customer service. We work in close collaboration and deliver a sincere and strong partnership with our clients," Kan Kok Cheong Andy, Hans Teo Han Siang, Corporate Services Singapore partner (Assurance).
The company offers other services including Company Incorporation, Accounting Services, Payroll, Audit and Assurance and Taxation. Its suite of services is complemented by a team of experts that help business owners to start a business in Singapore in just three days. It offers an all-in-one platform customized for each business type.
Visit http://www.corporateservicessingapore.com/
About Corporate Services Singapore: Corporate Services Singapore (http://www.corporateservicessingapore.com) is a business support company providing service to local businesses and multinational corporations. Founded in 2010, it started as an accountancy and finance firm. Today, it expanded to provide services related to corporate secretarial and company incorporation.
Media Contact
Teo Han Siang
+65 6602 8286
info@corporateservicessingapore.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse