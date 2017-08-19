News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced Camera and Photo Editing App Development for Photography Buffs
Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited is a renowned VoIP solution and mobile app development service provider with a large client-base worldwide. The company has recently announced camera and photo editing app development services under the hood of iOS and Android application development segment. On this occasion, a spokesperson at Ecosmob Technologies shared the company's objectives behind offering this service: " Before sharing any photos or images on social media, everyone wants to spruce them up for attracting more and more people. Be it artists, selfie lovers, DSLR maniacs, or individuals, everyone wants a smart photo editing app these days. We build easy-to-use photo editor apps for iPhone and Android phone users that go beyond the basic editing features and enhance the aesthetic value of the photo. App users can add life and include some color to their photos with our customized camera and photo editing apps." He concluded.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob revealed the importance and features of photo editing apps offered by his company, " In today's social media-driven age, photography touches new heights and picture sharing becomes a norm. All this stuff makes a camera and photo editing apps the in thing. Now companies can increase their app user base with a customized photo editing app. We provide a groundbreaking solution to enhance the app users' photography performance with features like enhancing with a Hi-def option, orientation, lighting, doodle and text addition, red-eye removal, vignette, splash, blemish, overlays, stickers, etc. What's more, the app users can give different effects to their photos to strengthen the impact and shining their creativity. Be it an individual's photo, a product's photo, or any event's photo, our customized app facilitates the users to come up with a masterpiece!"
Ecosmob Technologies offers premium photo editing and sharing camera app development services along with providing the best-in-class VoIP solutions and web development services to the global clientele. The company houses a pool of experienced mobile app developers, who have expertise in using the technological advancements for developing excellent photo editing app.
