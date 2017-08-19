 
Global Automotive Filter Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester

Automotive Filter Market By Type (Air Filter, Fuel Filter, Oil Filter) By End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Automotive filter remove the solid matters such as dust, mould and pollen from the fuel and gas. Automotive filters help the engine to run smoothly and ensure that there is adequate air flow to the engine which further lessens the fuel consumption and carbon emission. High research & development and collaboration between companies have been seen as an emerging trend across the global automotive filter market.

Market Size and Forecast

The market of automotive filter is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Further, global automotive filter market is expected to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.6 Billion in 2016. This can be attributed to various factors such as increasing number of automobiles on road, burgeoning middle class population and rising concerns about environment.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of automotive filter market accounting for more than 43% and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2017-2024. This significant growth can be attributed to expansion of automotive industry in the region. Further, growing economies such as China and India are anticipated to witness the augmented demand for automotive filters on the back of increasing sale of automotive in the nations. Europe occupies second position in the terms of market share and is anticipated to foresee growth in automotive filter market. Further, Europe automotive filter market is expected to garner about USD 1.8 Billion by 2024. In Europe, government regulation on carbon emissions is expected to drive the market of automotive filter market within the region over the forecast period.

For Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-457

On the basis of type, the automotive filter market is segmented into air filter, fuel filter and oil filter. Air filter accounts for the highest percentage of market share accounting for more than 75%. Stringent government regulations to curb carbon emission and greenhouse gases are major factor driving the growth of the air filter segment. Further, air filters reduce the fuel consumption by providing proper air flow to the engine.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global automotive filter market in the following segments:

By Type

Air Filter

Fuel Filter

Oil Filter

By End Use

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

Global automotive filter market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa & Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand and sale of automotive is anticipated to be the key factor behind the growth of automotive filter market. Further, rising disposable income impelled the purchasing power to demand for more cars. On the other hand, elevated replacement rate of automotive filter due to tear and wear is further expected to boost the growth of automotive filter market.

Strict government regulation to curb the carbon emission is expected to spur the growth of global automotive filter market. Government of developed countries such as UK, U.S., Germany and others has enforced strict laws to reduce the pollution caused by vehicle. For instance, in U.S., the environment protection agency has implemented the mandatory average fuel economy of 42mpg for cars and 26mpg for trucks. Similar regulations have been implemented by other developed countries across the globe. This factor is likely to boost the market of automotive filter.

In contrast, increasing demand and sale of electric vehicle is the major factor restraining the growth of global automotive filter market.

Key players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Mahle GmbH

Sogefi SpA

MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

A.L. Filter

Donaldson Company, Inc.

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Fildex Filters Canada Corporation

Filtrak BrandT GmbH

Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global automotive filter market is segmented as follows:

By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By End Use Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Vehicle Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/automotive-filter-m...

