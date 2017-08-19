News By Tag
Global Automotive Filter Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester
Automotive Filter Market By Type (Air Filter, Fuel Filter, Oil Filter) By End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
Market Size and Forecast
The market of automotive filter is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Further, global automotive filter market is expected to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.6 Billion in 2016. This can be attributed to various factors such as increasing number of automobiles on road, burgeoning middle class population and rising concerns about environment.
Regionally, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of automotive filter market accounting for more than 43% and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2017-2024. This significant growth can be attributed to expansion of automotive industry in the region. Further, growing economies such as China and India are anticipated to witness the augmented demand for automotive filters on the back of increasing sale of automotive in the nations. Europe occupies second position in the terms of market share and is anticipated to foresee growth in automotive filter market. Further, Europe automotive filter market is expected to garner about USD 1.8 Billion by 2024. In Europe, government regulation on carbon emissions is expected to drive the market of automotive filter market within the region over the forecast period.
For Sample Pages please go through link below:
On the basis of type, the automotive filter market is segmented into air filter, fuel filter and oil filter. Air filter accounts for the highest percentage of market share accounting for more than 75%. Stringent government regulations to curb carbon emission and greenhouse gases are major factor driving the growth of the air filter segment. Further, air filters reduce the fuel consumption by providing proper air flow to the engine.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global automotive filter market in the following segments:
By Type
Air Filter
Fuel Filter
Oil Filter
By End Use
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Region
Global automotive filter market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa & Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing demand and sale of automotive is anticipated to be the key factor behind the growth of automotive filter market. Further, rising disposable income impelled the purchasing power to demand for more cars. On the other hand, elevated replacement rate of automotive filter due to tear and wear is further expected to boost the growth of automotive filter market.
Strict government regulation to curb the carbon emission is expected to spur the growth of global automotive filter market. Government of developed countries such as UK, U.S., Germany and others has enforced strict laws to reduce the pollution caused by vehicle. For instance, in U.S., the environment protection agency has implemented the mandatory average fuel economy of 42mpg for cars and 26mpg for trucks. Similar regulations have been implemented by other developed countries across the globe. This factor is likely to boost the market of automotive filter.
In contrast, increasing demand and sale of electric vehicle is the major factor restraining the growth of global automotive filter market.
Key players
Robert Bosch GmbH
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Mahle GmbH
Sogefi SpA
MANN+HUMMEL GmbH
A.L. Filter
Donaldson Company, Inc.
K&N Engineering, Inc.
Fildex Filters Canada Corporation
Filtrak BrandT GmbH
Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global automotive filter market is segmented as follows:
By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By End Use Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Vehicle Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
To know more about this research, kindly visit:





