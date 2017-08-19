News By Tag
There's No Benefit to Searching for a 'School Bus Rental Near Me'
Location of the company doesn't matter; it's about service, safety, and selection.
This doesn't really matter.
With the right company, with a quality company that's been around for a long time, like Nationwide Chauffeured Services, they will have the experience, size fleet, and safe drivers perfect for just about any occasion and groups of almost any size.
In fact, whether it comes to a "minibus rental near me," or a fleet of charter buses for rent for 4,000 or more people going out of state, Nationwide can handle these trips, even on short notice.
They also provide complementary bottled water for all guests, upon request. They have some of the most advanced GPS technology and state-of-the-
One of the most important factors should be safety.
Whether it's a school children, members of the church, corporate employees, or anyone else who will be traveling on this trip, safety should be the most important factor. Nationwide Chauffeured Services has been dedicated to safety for more than two decades. As a family owned and operated company, they hire only the safest drivers, put them through a rigorous safe driver training program, random drug testing, and all of their buses are considered late-model, are impeccably well-maintained, and go through a multipoint inspection to ensure safe operation along every mile.
On top of that, Nationwide provides 24 hour a day, 7 day a week customer service and support. So, when somebody needs to speak to somebody, regardless of when it is, they can reach somebody at Nationwide at their convenience. Even in the middle of the night with questions or the desire to make changes to a reservation, they can do so at their convenience.
Their website, to make online reservations quickly and easily, is www.nationwidecar.com and their 24/7 phone number is 800.942.6281.
About Nationwide Chauffeured Services:
Nationwide Chauffeured Services is one of the leading transportation companies in the entire country. They are one of the only ones to provide 24 hour a day, 7 day week customer service, immediate billing, and short notice availability. They also offer complementary bottled water and mints for all of their limo guests, and complementary bottled water for all bus guests, upon request. They continue to remain dedicated to being the safest and most reliable transportation service anywhere in the United States.
Contact
Nationwide Chauffeured Services
8009426281
***@nationwidecar.com
