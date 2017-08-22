Country(s)
Pinnacle Infotech's 7th Global IT Delivery Center Inaugurated at Jaipur
International BIM Service Firm Inaugurated New Production Center in Jaipur, India with a capacity of 1100 Manpower, ensuring employment opportunities for technically young professionals
Hon'ble Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje - the Chief Guest at the inaugural event stated - "I congratulate Pinnacle Infotech Solutions for opening their new global delivery centre in Jaipur. I am glad that they have already built a large team of Engineers and Architects from Rajasthan for the Jaipur facility and started executing iconic projects around the world. I am especially happy that the iconic Lusail Stadium – Inaugural FIFA stadium in Doha for the Football world cup 2022 is being engineered and executed from Jaipur. Rajasthan Government will extend full support to Pinnacle in putting Jaipur firmly as the Global Engineering Hub. "
Mr. Sanjay Srivastava - Business head, Mahindra World City Jaipur commented - "We are delighted with inauguration of Pinnacle Infotech's Global Delivery Centre at MWC Jaipur, home to Northern India's largest IT SEZ. We welcome Pinnacle Infotech to the diverse ecosystem of existing companies that have leveraged Rajasthan's investor-friendly policy framework & ready availability of skilled manpower. This is supported by Mahindra World City's world class industrial infrastructure and customer-first culture, to enable accelerated business growth."
Mr. Bimal Patwari, Chief Executive & Founder of Pinnacle Infotech said - "I belong to Rajasthan and I am delighted with the opening of our new centre in Jaipur. Team from Jaipur has performed exceptionally well and we have already shifted the iconic Lusail stadium (FIFA 2022 inaugural stadium in Doha for world cup 2022) project to Jaipur. The iconic Lusail Stadium project, spreading over an area of 2, 38,510 sq. m. with a planned capacity of 86,250 people and 30,000 tons of refrigeration to be used for the opening and final games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will be designed and modeled in Jaipur.
About Pinnacle Infotech:
Headquartered in Durgapur (India) with overseas offices accross the world, Pinnacle Infotech is catalyzing renaissance in the construction arena with BIM services. Being the leading provider of innovative BIM services to AEC Industries for over 18 years, Pinnacle has successfully executed 5000+ landmark BIM projects.
