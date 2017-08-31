 
Veteran Female Private Investigator Brooke Migues Begins Operation of Her Own Agency

Brooke Migues, a private investigator that has worked on high-profile unsolved homicides begins operation of her own private investigation agency when the State Board of Private Investigator Examiners approved her agency license on July 18, 2017.
 
 
LAFAYETTE, La. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Migues Investigative Agency, LLC is owned and operated by veteran Private Investigator Brooke Migues. Ms. Migues was previously employed by Advanced Investigative Technologies, LLC. During her employement with Advanced Investigative Technologies, LLC she worked a wide variety of cases such as child custody, infidelity, workers compensation, criminal defense, insurance fraud, but her greatest accomplishment during her tenure with AIT was taking part in the investigation of the "Jeff Davis 8" which involves the unsolved homicides of eight Jefferson Davis Parish women.

  Ms. Migues was formerly approved as an agency on July 18, 2017 by the State Board of Private Investigator Examiners. Ms. Migues says that she will bring to the table all of the knowledge, education, and experience she learned during her tenure with AIT. "Client loyalty" will be my primary priority, says Migues. She further explains that she does not believe that cost should be a factor in retaining an investigator for facts and evidence that can assist a client's unique situation. Migues continues that she will determine cost on a case by case basis based on each clients individual circumstances. "My belief is that each and every person should be entitled to affordable investigative services regardless of their situation", says Migues.

  Migues Investigative Agency, LLC will offer diversification in its services such as child custody, cheating spouses, workers compensation, pre-employment background checks, suspicious deaths with mysterious circumstances, criminal defense, service of process, automobile accidents, witness statements, missing persons, surveillance, adoptions, undercover operations, civil/criminal background records, and counter surveillance. She has a wide range of experts at her disposal and employs a staff that has the legal knowledge, skill and education to assist clients.

  The agency's coverage area within Louisiana will include Lafayette, Duson, Rayne, Crowley, Youngsville, Broussard, Carencro, Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville, Cecillia, Henderson, Jennings, Kinder, Oberlin, Eunice, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, New Iberia, Abbeville, Franklin, Morgan City, and possibly other areas upon request.

If you would like a free consultation with Ms. Migues to dicuss your case, please contact her at 337-298-6803 and visit her website at http://www.miagencyla.com.

Contact
Kristi Cormier
Freelance Journalist
***@gmail.com
