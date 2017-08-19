News By Tag
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Global Learning Company supports 'Children's Happy Reading Journey Event'
Global learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has committed to donate books for attendees of 'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event,' a family event which promotes Reading Fun and Reading Readiness activities for young children.
'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event' is focused on demonstrating reading as fun yet, an essential foundation for lifelong learning and academic skills development. Through the wealth of engaging hands-on reading activities for children and the inclusion of participants who will help bring stories to life as they represent their various organizations, this special reading event geared toward young children and their families will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to meet and greet award-winning children's book authors and illustrators, interact with Educators and representatives from local schools and school clubs such as BETA Honor Society Lakeshore Learning Stores and WUCFTV Central Florida - PBS Kids and more that are involved in the event and get up close and personal with the mischievous mascot 'Curious George,' sponsored by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as an added delight. Guest Readers will also read a variety of stories from the Storytelling /Reading Stage created at the event.
"I am extremely grateful and too, excited about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt having a positive impact by supporting the event with their donation of hundreds of children's books especially, in light of the specific event focus with Reading. It is enlightening to see that a longstanding global learning company such as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt recognizes the value and benefit to families and the general community with an event promoting a strong and positive reading fun emphasis and initiative outside of the school setting for young readers." said Sandy Isaacs
'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event' strives to convey and reinforce the premise that children learn to read through a variety of mediums which include interactive play, music, movement, rhyme, riddle and song. The concept of how reading skills are aided and developed by these methods will most definitely be captured at this special 'don't miss' event for families and the broader community. The Reading Event shares a 'Happy Reading' experience for all. The event will include Face Painting, Book Giveaways and Door Prizes as a part of the overall experience.
Bringing stories to life and having children and their families enjoy it is what this event is all about.
Details at http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
About Journey of Joy Children's Events
'Journey of Joy Children's Events' which launched in Jan. 2014 is focused on producing events which are targeted at Expecting Moms and their families, Newborns, Infants, Toddlers, Preschoolers and Young Children. Events include a Baby Expo, Reading Expo, Birthday Party Celebration Expo, Educational Conference for Parents, Reading Activity Event, Children's Expo and a Children's Praise & Play Concert Party.' Journey of Joy Children's Events' presentations are significantly aligned with positively impacting families in a fun, interactive, hands-on way while typically offering vendor showcases with Parent and Community Resources and Family Activity interests..As a former Kindergarten Teacher understanding the dynamics of children 'learning through play' the Journey of Joy Children's Events consistently offers an upbeat, lively and interactive element to all our events
Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Owner/CEO/ Event Organizer
4072727522
sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
