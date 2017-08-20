News By Tag
Singular Research Chicago Midwestern Values Conference
Register to attend at singularresearch.com to attend, listen to top company's present there publicly traded companies.
Singular Research will be hosting its 2017 Chicago Midwestern Values 2017 Conference
September 20th, 2017, held at the W Hotel City Center, 172 W Adams St, Chicago, Il 60603
Featuring undervalued and under covered small-cap stocks. "Our conferences are not your typical dog and pony show or investment banking round up. We focus on best ideas that are performance-
Presenting companies and times will be:
Singular Research Chicago Conference Presenters (CDT)
9:00 AM Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Robert Burrows, Vice President
10:00 AM Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Christopher J. Ryan, CEO
11:00 AM Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Sheila Mae Anderson, CFO
12:00 AM Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Mgmt
12:30 AM General Finance Corporation (GFN) Chuck Barrantes
1:00 PM Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Mgmt
2:00 PM Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) Bladex Chris Schech, CFO
3:00 PM Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Richard Konzmann, CFO
4:00 PM Acme United Corporation (ACU) Walter Johnsen, CEO
4:30 PM Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Lewis Parrish CPA, CFO
Singular Research, based in Los Angeles this is one of the most trusted providers of unbiased performance based research on Small and Micro cap companies. Singular provides initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 companies in many cases Singular's analysts are covering companies that are not covered by any other firm.
Press contact:
Alicia Velgos
VP special events
818-222-6234
alicia@singularresearch.com
