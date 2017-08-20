 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Singular Research Chicago Midwestern Values Conference press release

Singular Research will be hosting its 2017 Chicago Midwestern Values 2017 Conference

September 20th, 2017, held at the W Hotel City Center, 172 W Adams St, Chicago, Il 60603


Featuring undervalued and under covered small-cap stocks.  "Our conferences are not your typical dog and pony show or investment banking round up.  We focus on best ideas that are performance-based that are under covered and misunderstood by the street." said Robert Maltbie, president of Singular Research.  "Our coverage list has provided an unmatched performance, beating the competition and the market indexes by wide and consistent margin over the last 12 years."  The conference will feature many Value and Growth ideas that have lagged the market in 2017. Many of these companies are under-owned by institutional Investor's. Registration is open: http://www.singularresearch.com/midwestern-values-2017-registration

http://www.singularresearch.com/midwestern-values-2017-re...

Presenting companies and times will be:

Singular Research Chicago Conference Presenters (CDT)

9:00 AM       Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)          Robert Burrows, Vice President

10:00 AM     Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)          Christopher J. Ryan, CEO

11:00 AM     Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)          Sheila Mae Anderson, CFO

12:00 AM     Black Hills Corporation (BKH)          Mgmt

12:30 AM     General Finance Corporation (GFN)          Chuck Barrantes

1:00 PM       Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)          Mgmt

2:00 PM       Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) Bladex       Chris Schech, CFO

3:00 PM       Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI)       Richard Konzmann, CFO

4:00 PM       Acme United Corporation (ACU)          Walter Johnsen, CEO

4:30 PM       Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)        Lewis Parrish CPA, CFO

Singular Research, based in Los Angeles this is one of the most trusted providers of unbiased performance based research on Small and Micro cap companies. Singular provides initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 companies in many cases Singular's analysts are covering companies that are not covered by any other firm.

Press contact:

Alicia Velgos

VP special events

818-222-6234

alicia@singularresearch.com
Source:millenniumpr@gmail.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
