News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Drop4 Diet: Revolutionary #NEW Low Carb High Fat Diet to Drop up to 4 Dress Sizes
Targets how Stress Makes us Fat and tackles the Big '4' to Fast-track Weigh Loss
"What's most exciting about the Drop4 Diet (https://youtu.be/
The Drop4 Diet, part of the Mind Body Soul Balance Program for Women is being officially launched by founder, Rose Burnett on Friday, August 25th at Earthwise, Rokeby Rd Subiaco. Tickets are available from Eventbrite (http://bit.ly/
The Drop4 Diet (http://www.roseburnett.com) looks at the underlying cause of being overweight which is often traced back to our blood sugar levels and how much stress we have in our life. When experiencing high levels of stress, a number of stress hormones are released into our bloodstream that can affect cell health, blood pressure and sugar levels.
Leading to sugar spikes in blood glucose levels and a vicious cycle of sugar cravings, sugar highs and dips. This can wreak havoc with the natural appetite thermostat that lets us know when we've had enough to eat.
The Drop4 Diet started with Burnett's own amazing body transformation. "Combined with my Total Body Sculpting Workout for Women' (https://youtu.be/
"I had struggled with weight loss over the years, trying all sorts of diets which led to long cycle of yo-yo dieting. When I looked at how stress was affecting my cell health and weight, I discovered is that weight loss has nothing to do with dieting or motivation."
THE FOOD SCIENCE BEHIND THE DROP4 DIET:
Burnett shared "There is a direct link between what you eat and how it makes you feel. And the 'spike and dip' crash we can experience from stress hormones being released, significantly increases the driving forces behind our motivation to eat. This constant 'spike and dip'process affects our endocrine regulators like insulin and our gut, and brain."
There are a number of foods that we commonly eat that are considered 'healthy' but actually turn to simple sugars in our body, elevating blood sugar levels and leading to cravings.
The Drop4 Diet introduces foods that satisfy you more. It eliminates the worst problem foods right from the beginning to start balancing out blood sugars.It resets the appetite thermostat, so you recognize when you are full.
The Drop4 Dietswaps highly processed and packaged foods with naturalorganic foods that are high in antioxidants and more alkaline based. The Drop4 Diet is a low carb, high fat, reduced dairy and no sugar food modification system, supported by food science.
When combined with Burnett's unique Total Body Sculpting Workout for Women and Cardio Guide, it is possible for women to lose up to 4 Dress Sizes on the Drop4 Diet.
To learn more, visit http://www.roseburnett.com
About Rose Burnett:
Rose Burnett is Certified Transformational Coach and NLP Practitioner. Yogi, gym junkie and Advanced Usui Reiki Practitioner. Founder of Drop4 Diet, Total Body Sculpting Workout for Women, and Mind Body Soul Balance Program. Organiser of 'Mind Body Soul Balance' Meetup Group for Women in Perth.
Rose has 20+ years business experience as an Entrepreneur, digital marketer, web developer and Project Management Professional. A passionate start-up promotor, presenter, interviewer, blogger and Organizer of the 'Grow Your Business Online' Meetup Group for Small Business Owners in Perth with 305+ Members. Rose lives in Perth, Western Australia with her two grown up sons. Living each day in alignment with spirit and nature.
Press & Media Contact:
Rose Burnett
Rosemary Burnett Consulting
Perth, WA - Australia
0426 096 091
info@roseburnett.com
https://www.roseburnett.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 24, 2017