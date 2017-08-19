 
Industry News





Free Webinar on Alternative, High Yielding Investment You Can Do From Home

Joanne Musa of TaxLienLady.com will host a free Webinar at 8:30pm Eastern Time on how you can investing in tax lien certificates online.
 
 
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
 
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- In the last few years investing in tax lien certificates has become very popular for quite a few reasons. You don't need huge amounts of money to invest, you don't need to have good credit, or be an accredited investor, or go through a broker. When investing in tax liens, you can get high single digit and double digit returns on your money without the risk of the stock market and without having to do any negotiating. You also don't have to deal with tenants, toilets, or termites. The difficulty in investing in real estate secured tax liens, however, is that not all states sell them. And most of the states that do, have live auctions where you have to show up in person in order to bid. There are some states, however, that have online auctions, that allow you to invest in this high yielding asset from the comfort of home.

"If you want to learn how to buy tax liens online, find out what states have online tax lien sales and which of these sales are coming up now. And more importantly, how you can participate in them? Then you'll want to register now for our next 'Buying Tax Liens Online Now' free webinar," asserts Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com.

This webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 30 at 8:30 pm EDT/5:30 pm Pacific. Interested parties can get more information and register for the webinar at: http://buyingtaxliensonline.com/wp/free-webinar.

"In this webinar I'll be giving my 5 step formula for buying profitable tax liens or redeemable tax deeds. I'll also go over 4 things everyone needs to know before investing in tax lien certificates or redeemable tax deeds." adds Ms. Musa.

This special webinar training will be recorded and the recording made available to everyone who registers for the training. The live training is on Wednesday, August 30 at 8:30 pm EDT. More information and registration is available online at http://buyingtaxliensonline.com/wp/free-webinar.

Joanne Musa can be reaching at info@taxlienlady.com

Contact
Joanne Musa
CEO and founder of Tax Lien Lady.com
***@taxlienlady.com
End
Source:
Email:***@taxlienlady.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
