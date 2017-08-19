News By Tag
Free Webinar on Alternative, High Yielding Investment You Can Do From Home
Joanne Musa of TaxLienLady.com will host a free Webinar at 8:30pm Eastern Time on how you can investing in tax lien certificates online.
"If you want to learn how to buy tax liens online, find out what states have online tax lien sales and which of these sales are coming up now. And more importantly, how you can participate in them? Then you'll want to register now for our next 'Buying Tax Liens Online Now' free webinar," asserts Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com.
This webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 30 at 8:30 pm EDT/5:30 pm Pacific. Interested parties can get more information and register for the webinar at: http://buyingtaxliensonline.com/
"In this webinar I'll be giving my 5 step formula for buying profitable tax liens or redeemable tax deeds. I'll also go over 4 things everyone needs to know before investing in tax lien certificates or redeemable tax deeds." adds Ms. Musa.
This special webinar training will be recorded and the recording made available to everyone who registers for the training. The live training is on Wednesday, August 30 at 8:30 pm EDT. More information and registration is available online at http://buyingtaxliensonline.com/
Joanne Musa can be reaching at info@taxlienlady.com
Contact
Joanne Musa
CEO and founder of Tax Lien Lady.com
***@taxlienlady.com
