Different.. Yet, a Poetic Masterpiece!

Eclipse is such an interesting album that is yet another phase in the Montice Harmon's life. Expressed through his alto ego who is fearless and forthcoming. Very different from the his latest releases.

--is such an interesting album that is yet another phase in the Montice Harmon's life. Expressed through his alto ego who is fearless and forthcoming. Very different from the his latest releases. Being use to mainly spoken word poetry. Harmon changes up his style by influencing his poetry into a "" musical masterpiece. The tracks that took me by surprise were the ones that were unfamiliar to his original sound. Here's my outline for each track i found to be a masterpiece:1. "" which showed pure, smooth and smokey vocals that mesmerized the entire song.2. "" is very entertaining as Harmon battles his alto ego pleading for his self-freedom. Love his vocal arrangement and layering. This track shows Harmon's freedom expressed with variety of a distinctive vocal deliverance with pure perfection. #Flawless.3. "" is such a hot song that talks about one guys lost to another. Yet one one woman to two men. Very catchy plot. Him and B.O.C did a wonderful job making the production flawless.4. "" was a twist for me that introduced and transformed the poet into a vocalist. The layering of his vocals on this song made it his best poetry r&b/hip hop song ever. Changing topics and opening up about sexual feelings. Very different and worthwhile. He has mixture of r&b, hip hop, opera, jazz, pop and soul.5. "" is the track that takes you back to his original sound. Delivering beautiful poetry that expressing his truest compassion for his lover. Very deep lyrics that would make anyone want true love.6. "" reminds me of "I Been So Over You" it reflects on a promised yet torn relationship. You can hear the emotion in his voice that this track is in fact personal. Stating he was in love and was a fool and to hold on to lies. Especially calling his ex a 'Bold Faced Lier' and refering to them as a 'B*...' i was blown away in love with his vocals and smooth lyrics on this track.7. "" is another testimonial song that touch deep and personal wombs that has hunted the poet throughout his lifetime. His part of the story and how he felt. Luckily, he releases his then angry for unfortunate love ones. This song reminds me of "Through My Tears (The Past)" from his freshman album. When Harmon stated what he had been through and mentioned bits and pieces of what happened. 'Throught My Life' still leaves out details but enough was explained. Telling a dramatic story of his dysfunctional family ties. I feel for him and regret he went through such a brutal situation. I can only imagine what he's been through expressing what his family took has done. I found it fascinating how he called them out in the end. His relationship with his grandmother was to be unbreakable. He states he couldnt be there at her aide. That hearing bad things behind bars conflicted his grudge to harm his uncle. I can only imagine what he felt not being there for her when that they left her there to die. Such a sad story...Yet, another phase of his life changes as he influences change with 8. "" a revolutionary song that encourages not his people. But the people of the world to inspire change. I think this song was a great lead up to 9. "" another one of my favorite songs that encourages and inspires a mental change amongest humanity. Very modern day revolutionary.10. "" is one of my favorites. It explores a passionate side of the poet.11. "," is such a treat introducing his alto ego BoSsWRiTeR, who dominates the entire record fearlessly. Bad introduces a new sound along with a new attitude that stays throughout the project. he takes very brave approaches referencing he's the king of spoken word and doesn't care what anyone thinks of it.12. "," the subtitle to the album was different and interesting as Harmon express how music has changed and effected the generation today. How artist are influencing them with poisonous lyrics that are stereotyping to drugs, game violence and material substances. BoSsWRiTeR does make the song sound angry and frustrated with what's playing on the radio to date." is my least favorite. Hearing the final version off the album sets another sound that reflects a different emotion on the chorus. I love the original because he sings emotionally on it. As the album version sounds almost computerized and that's unlike Harmon as an artist. He's known to use his pure vocals on all his music. No auto tone. However, I'm definitely feeling his lyrics.13. "" is my #1 favorite.. It makes me dance. Gives me such a wonderful feeling about my reflection of music and how it turns me on. How it makes me feel when I'm going through things in life. Such a motivational, yet, club banging hit.For more information on where to hear the album please visit the links below:https://play.google.com/store/music/album?id=Bev7j6p7c4bm5xv4wqzi7kydcla