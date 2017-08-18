 
News By Tag
* Home Appliance Parts
* Consume Electronics Parts
* Bbq
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Abbotsford
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia

The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd.
 
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- COQUITLAM, BC – Reliable Parts Ltd. has opened a new store in Abbotsford, BC which provides shoppers and service technicians in the Fraser Valley area with greater access to Reliable Parts' wide selection of home appliance and consumer electronics parts & accessories. The new store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd, Abbotsford BC V2S 7P2, which is at the corner of Riverside Rd and McConnell Rd.

This new Reliable Parts store can be accessed from the Abbotsford-Mission Highway and Highway 1, and provides quick and convenient access for the local residents of Mission, Chilliwack, and other neighbouring cities around Abbotsford. The store Branch Supervisor is Mr. Shayne McLean. Customers at this store receive the same services such as same-day pick-up which are present at other Reliable Parts store locations, and will be helped by knowledgeable staff with decades of industry experience.

About Reliable Parts

Reliable Parts serves North America with Factory Authorized Replacement Appliance and consumer electronic Parts & Accessories since 1933 and has evolved into one of the largest appliance parts and electronics parts distributors in North America. There are four Canadian Distribution Centers in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver and Head Office in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The United States market is served by Distribution Centers in Seattle, Sacramento, Dallas and Indianapolis and Head Office in Dallas, Texas. All branches are located in major cities across North America. Reliable Parts recently acquired ownership of Appliance Parts Depot. Learn more at https://www.reliableparts.ca/

-30-

Contact
Jonathan Soff | Marketing Coordinator
***@reliableparts.com
End
Source:
Email:***@reliableparts.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Appliance Parts, Consume Electronics Parts, Bbq
Industry:Home
Location:Abbotsford - British Columbia - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reliable Parts Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share