Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia
The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd.
This new Reliable Parts store can be accessed from the Abbotsford-Mission Highway and Highway 1, and provides quick and convenient access for the local residents of Mission, Chilliwack, and other neighbouring cities around Abbotsford. The store Branch Supervisor is Mr. Shayne McLean. Customers at this store receive the same services such as same-day pick-up which are present at other Reliable Parts store locations, and will be helped by knowledgeable staff with decades of industry experience.
About Reliable Parts
Reliable Parts serves North America with Factory Authorized Replacement Appliance and consumer electronic Parts & Accessories since 1933 and has evolved into one of the largest appliance parts and electronics parts distributors in North America. There are four Canadian Distribution Centers in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver and Head Office in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The United States market is served by Distribution Centers in Seattle, Sacramento, Dallas and Indianapolis and Head Office in Dallas, Texas. All branches are located in major cities across North America. Reliable Parts recently acquired ownership of Appliance Parts Depot. Learn more at https://www.reliableparts.ca/
Contact
Jonathan Soff | Marketing Coordinator
***@reliableparts.com
