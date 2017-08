ineda New Mobile App Launching in September 2017

Tired of wasting time & effort searching for the best prices? What if the best prices come directly to you?

-- ineda Pty Ltd, has announced the launch of their new mobile app that will revolutionise the way consumers buy goods & services. The ineda app will enable you to post your need for a product or service. Then an extensive list of providers will have the chance to bid for your posted need.The ineda app will support a simple & easy to use interface that promotes price transparency and consumer empowerment. You will comfortably be in control of the process, while suppliers do the bidding.ineda has been working extensively with leading goods & service providers, and new members are registering their interest every day. Initially the ineda app will support the following goods and services categories: Electronics (Entertainment, White goods, Office) Taxi Utilities (Electricity, Gas) Insurance (Home, Vehicle, Pet, Health) Recreation (Flights Car Hire)The ineda app will become the standard way goods & services are purchased, and enable all consumers to have the best technology at their fingertips, for free.The ineda app launch is expected to go live in late September 2017 and we will notify you beforehand. Feel free to visit our website http://www.ineda.com.au for updates & latest news.