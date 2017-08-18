News By Tag
40 Back to School Green Tips for Children and Parents
As the school year is about to begin, here are some tips from EcoMall.com that children and parents can use to help walk the walk and talk the talk for a greener earth. We need to take care of the planet - get your children and school involved in being proactive in help saving our Mother Earth.
1) Buy non-toxic art supplies
2) Better Paper: Look for tree-tree, chemical-free, chlorine-free, sustainable paper and recycled paper. Buy FSC Certified paper products.
3) Shop recycled.
4) Rent or buy used textbooks.
5) Buy eco-friendly printer cartridges that are refillable.
6) Chose products with minimal packaging.
7) Consider using old binders, folders, pens etc.
8) Buy crayons made of beeswax, not oil based crayons.
9) Buy eco-friendly pencils and notebooks when you have to.
10) Look for cool, green school items on the Internet such as a recycled pencil pouch.
11) Avoid buying plastics and synthetic materials used in school supplies. Look for the PVC-free label.
12) Use a Eco lunchbox rather than a disposable paper or plastic bag.
13) Use reusable and earth-friendly materials to pack your children's lunches - use non-disposable snack and sandwich bags or eco-friendly mason jars.
14) Compost all the school lunchroom waste.
15) Pack healthy, organic lunches and snacks.
16) Buy a reusable, stainless steel water bottle rather than plastic water bottles.
17) Make scrap fabric napkins
18) Reuse old items before you throw them out.
19) Wash children's clothes with chemical-free cleaning products .
20) Have the school use light-emitting diodes (LED), bulbs saves energy and money.
21) Advocate for better, greener school buildings, test for air and water quality, mold etc.
22) Have the school bring nature indoors - lot of healthy plants in every classroom.
23) Make sure all the walls of the school are painted with nontoxic, low VOC paint.
24) Start a Zero-Waste-in-
25) Conduct an energy audit in every classroom at the school.
26) Have the school calculate its carbon footprint - get the students involved.
27) Buy local, buy organic: When purchasing food items for school lunches and snacks, buy from local food producers.
28) Ask yourself: do school supplies have to be new, including clothes?
29) When you buy clothing, go organic when you can, or look for greener fabrics in general.
30) Have the school buy all its electric power from renewable resources.
31) Have the school only purchase green -supplies to be used by the janitors in every classroom, gym etc.
32) Have the school grow an indoor and outdoor garden and get the students involved in caring for it.
33) Have a daily nature walk with the students, have every class get a regular dose of nature time - teach respect and appreciation of the outdoors.
34) Be proactive - have the students learn about and join different environmental groups .
35) Act locally - support your local green movement, conservation, and cleaning up local trash etc.
36) Spread the word: have the students conserve energy, and recycle everything in their homes. Have students engage their parents in why it is important to do so. Start a family conversation. What did you do today to save help the environment?
37) Pass it on. Ask kids to gather toys, books, clothes, and other goods that they no longer use or want for donation to local charities, consignment and hand me downs.
38) Be green and organized – prepare lunches, backpacks and clothes the night before.
39) Use leftovers of every type - turn waste into useful things.
40) Have the school lead by example and have the students and community take pride in their environmental stewardship.
It is important for the school and your home to get the big picture. Global warming and other environmental concerns are real and we all must now start making fundamental changes and approaches to daily life. It is of vital importance to distill in our children the relationship with their everyday actions and preserving the precious resources of our earth. It is the little things we do that can make a big difference!
