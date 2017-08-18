2017 Flor de Caña PGA Open brings together 25 countries in Nicaragua

Contact

Flor de Caña

***@flordecana.com Flor de Caña

End

-- The 2017 Flor de Caña PGA Open, one of the most prestigious international golf tournaments, will bring together approximately 144 professional golfers from 25 countries around the world and consolidate Nicaragua's position as a world-class golf destination.The tournament, whose first edition was held in 2016 and is part of the PGA Latinoamérica Tour, will be returning to Mukul Beach, Golf and Spa in Nicaragua's Emerald Coast between August 28and September 3. The Flor de Caña PGA Open will be played at the David McLay Kidd signature oceanfront 18-hole golf course, meeting world standards without equal in Nicaragua.The tournament is sponsored by Flor de Caña, Nicaragua's world-renowned super premium rum brand. Flor de Caña, the country's #1 exported brand, is present in over 40 markets worldwide and is one of the fastest growing premium rum brands in the United States. With more than 125 years and 5 generations of family tradition, Flor de Caña has been recognized as the world's best rum in prestigious international competitions in London, Madrid, San Francisco and Chicago.