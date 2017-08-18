News By Tag
* Pga
* Nicaragua
* Golf
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Flor de Caña PGA Open brings together 25 countries in Nicaragua
The tournament, whose first edition was held in 2016 and is part of the PGA Latinoamérica Tour, will be returning to Mukul Beach, Golf and Spa in Nicaragua's Emerald Coast between August 28th and September 3rd. The Flor de Caña PGA Open will be played at the David McLay Kidd signature oceanfront 18-hole golf course, meeting world standards without equal in Nicaragua.
The tournament is sponsored by Flor de Caña, Nicaragua's world-renowned super premium rum brand. Flor de Caña, the country's #1 exported brand, is present in over 40 markets worldwide and is one of the fastest growing premium rum brands in the United States. With more than 125 years and 5 generations of family tradition, Flor de Caña has been recognized as the world's best rum in prestigious international competitions in London, Madrid, San Francisco and Chicago.
https://www.flordecana.com
Contact
Flor de Caña
***@flordecana.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse