Urinalysis Market Size, Trends & Demand Forecast to 2023

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
CHISAMBA, Zambia - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The global urinalysis market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/urinalysis-market) is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and growing urinary tract infections (UTI). Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure increases the affordability of patients leading to the increased sales of urinalysis products, supporting the growth of the market. Based on product, the consumables segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, compared to instrument segment. The increasing adoption of dipsticks across the globe owing to their ease of use, cheaper price and easy availability over the counter (OTC) is driving the growth of this segment.

Explore Report at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/urinalysis-market

The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological development in the in vitro diagnostics industry with the advent of portable and battery operated urinalysis device is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for the manufacturers of urinalysis products. However, high cost of urinalysis equipment and stringent regulatory requirements are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.

Urinalysis is a screening test which includes visual, chemical and microscopic examinations used to detect the presence of substances such as crystals or casts, cells, and cell fragments in the urine. It is widely adopted across the globe to detect liver problems, UTI, diabetes and pregnancy in patients.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/urinalys...

The key players operating in the global urinalysis market are F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+1-888-778-7886
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
