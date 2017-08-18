News By Tag
Urinalysis Market Size, Trends & Demand Forecast to 2023
The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological development in the in vitro diagnostics industry with the advent of portable and battery operated urinalysis device is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for the manufacturers of urinalysis products. However, high cost of urinalysis equipment and stringent regulatory requirements are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.
Urinalysis is a screening test which includes visual, chemical and microscopic examinations used to detect the presence of substances such as crystals or casts, cells, and cell fragments in the urine. It is widely adopted across the globe to detect liver problems, UTI, diabetes and pregnancy in patients.
The key players operating in the global urinalysis market are F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.
