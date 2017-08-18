News By Tag
The Market on Macleod launches official partnership with ClickDishes
Partnership makes The Market on Macleod first 'smart' market in Alberta
ClickDishes is a social foodie app and mobile platform enabling all restaurants to offer Starbucks-esque mobile ordering that launched in January of this year. Its main feature is 'Grab&Go' ordering, which lets users order from their phone, skip the line, and pick up their food from the designated pick up area when it is ready. They also recently launched their new 'Grab&Go +' feature, which is an invitation function that allows consumers to invite friends to place an order with them when they are ordering via the app. Through this partnership, food stalls at The Market on Macleod will now be able to offer these 'Grab&Go' services to market patrons.
"With ClickDishes, customers can order food on the app while they are shopping around the market and pick it up when it's ready," says ClickDishes CEO Alec Wang. "It adds up for a great customer experience and we are excited to partner with The Market on Macleod to provide that for their visitors."
The Market on Macleod (7711 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary AB) is known both for its farmers' market as well as its food stalls. It is dedicated to building community through local food and culture. It embraces a small-town feel, with the convenience of the big city and proudly promotes Alberta farmers, agriculture, and small businesses, which makes them the ideal partner for ClickDishes, as they are committed to enabling local establishments to offer the same mobile ordering options as worldwide brands (at a significantly lower cost to entry than building a custom app). The market is open Thursday to Sunday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm year-round.
ClickDishes is available on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.ClickDishes.com. For more information on The Market on Macleod visit www.MarketonMacleod.com.
Meghan Somers
meghan at theagencyinc dot ca
+1 587 899 0615
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.
www.ClickDishes.com | @ClickDishes (https://twitter.com/
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
