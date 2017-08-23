 
News By Tag
* Keynote Speaker
* Christina Aldan
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

LG Designs Voted Nevada Gamechanger of the Year

ACQ5 Magazine Recognizes LG Designs with Two Business Awards
 
 
Award-winning Boutique Branding Agency, LG Designs, featured in ACQ5
Award-winning Boutique Branding Agency, LG Designs, featured in ACQ5
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Keynote Speaker
* Christina Aldan
* Awards

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Awards

LAS VEGAS - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- ACQ5 Global Awards have been named for 2017. LG Designs was voted by ACQ5 Magazine's voters as Company of the Year (Nevada Brand Management) and Nevada Gamechanger of the Year. These are global awards which are presented annually to small, medium, and large-sized businesses.

The ACQ5 Magazine voting process:
"The total number of nominations received stood at an amazing 83,121 representing a 37.6% response rate. (Our highest ever).

Our poll was not only designed to reflect actual performance in any particular area of expertise, it was also aimed to reflect direct market share based on a number of criteria. Voters were encouraged to base their decisions on addressing professionalism: experience, value for money & responsiveness in order for ACQ to derive a numerical rating from 1 – 5. In that sense, this poll should be considered a reflection of how professionals view any practice, individual or related sector supplier in terms of overall quality of service. Only nominees receiving an average 4-star rating or above achieved a short-list status."

This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and contributions of LG Designs to the Las Vegas Community.  LG Designs is a digital advertising agency that focuses on both high and low tech solutions to improve efficiency and profitability for businesses. They partner with clients to increase the effectiveness of marketing efforts and the efficiency of business operations. The approach is consultative and as hands-on as needed.

ACQ5 (Acquisition Finance Magazine) is a leading corporate magazine news site. All Award Winners for the 12th Annual ACQ5 Global Awards have been released in the annual ACQ5 Global Awards 2017 publication. For a full list of the global winners recognized, please visit www.ACQ5.com.

_________

About ACQ Global Awards 2017

Since 2006, the ACQ GLOBAL AWARDS have been celebrating achievement, innovation and brilliance in their annual awards. Anybody can make that claim, but ACQ really is different. We boast a legitimately independent nomination process, most importantly, our award winners, are chosen by the industry itself.

We rely on reader insight and experience to provide nominations and we relish hearing about new experts and burgeoning markets. Every year, we seek their assistance in recognising industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams and distinguished businesses, which we believe represent the benchmark of achievement and best practice in a variety of fields – and every year, our readers help as we strive to recognise an ever-widening spectrum of services, markets, industries and organisations that serve our global market place.

Our awards rise above the status of participation certificate and actually represent an endorsement of outstanding work.

We recognise smaller market participants as well as larger firms adapting international models to unique geographies. Whether it's businesses large or small, individuals in niche sectors or a category you think we might be overlooking, we'd love to hear from you.

Entry into all awards programs is free of charge. This includes Submission, Nomination and Selection of winners.

Contact
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
End
Source:LG Designs
Email:***@lgdesigns.co Email Verified
Tags:Keynote Speaker, Christina Aldan, Awards
Industry:Business
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Luckygirl Designs News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share