LG Designs Voted Nevada Gamechanger of the Year
ACQ5 Magazine Recognizes LG Designs with Two Business Awards
The ACQ5 Magazine voting process:
"The total number of nominations received stood at an amazing 83,121 representing a 37.6% response rate. (Our highest ever).
Our poll was not only designed to reflect actual performance in any particular area of expertise, it was also aimed to reflect direct market share based on a number of criteria. Voters were encouraged to base their decisions on addressing professionalism:
This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and contributions of LG Designs to the Las Vegas Community. LG Designs is a digital advertising agency that focuses on both high and low tech solutions to improve efficiency and profitability for businesses. They partner with clients to increase the effectiveness of marketing efforts and the efficiency of business operations. The approach is consultative and as hands-on as needed.
ACQ5 (Acquisition Finance Magazine) is a leading corporate magazine news site. All Award Winners for the 12th Annual ACQ5 Global Awards have been released in the annual ACQ5 Global Awards 2017 publication. For a full list of the global winners recognized, please visit www.ACQ5.com.
_________
About ACQ Global Awards 2017
Since 2006, the ACQ GLOBAL AWARDS have been celebrating achievement, innovation and brilliance in their annual awards. Anybody can make that claim, but ACQ really is different. We boast a legitimately independent nomination process, most importantly, our award winners, are chosen by the industry itself.
We rely on reader insight and experience to provide nominations and we relish hearing about new experts and burgeoning markets. Every year, we seek their assistance in recognising industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams and distinguished businesses, which we believe represent the benchmark of achievement and best practice in a variety of fields – and every year, our readers help as we strive to recognise an ever-widening spectrum of services, markets, industries and organisations that serve our global market place.
Our awards rise above the status of participation certificate and actually represent an endorsement of outstanding work.
We recognise smaller market participants as well as larger firms adapting international models to unique geographies. Whether it's businesses large or small, individuals in niche sectors or a category you think we might be overlooking, we'd love to hear from you.
Entry into all awards programs is free of charge. This includes Submission, Nomination and Selection of winners.
Contact
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
End
