Uterine Fibroid Treatment Market Size, Analysis and Forecast, 2023

The global uterine fibroid treatment market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing female geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of obesity, launch of technologically advanced fibroid treatment products and growing popularity of minimally invasive treatments. Moreover, growing prevalence of hormonal disorders or hormonal imbalance leading to fibroid formation is supporting the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of uterine fibroid treatment across the globe, owing to increasing incidence of cancer is also driving the growth of the market. The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological advancement in fibroid treatment with presence of minimally invasive treatment options is expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers of uterine fibroid treatment products. However, high cost of uterine fibroid treatment and presence of alternative treatment options are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market. National Women's Health Network in the year 2015 reported that fibroids generally appear in women in their 30s and 40s, and African-American women are two to three times more likely to develop fibroids than women of other races. The increasing female aging population is propelling the growth of the global Hysteroscope market. As reported by UN DESA (United Nation Department of Economic and Social Affairs) in the year 2013, the elder population is predominantly female. As women tend to live longer than men, while older women have outnumbered older men almost everywhere in the world. It further reported that in the year 2013, globally, there were 85 men per 100 women in the age group 60 years or plus; and 61 men per 100 women in the age group 80 years or plus. The elderly population is more susceptible to gynaecological problems, such as abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, and polyps, as compared to adults, which is fuelling the demand of the global hysteroscope market. Aging in females leads to changes in hormones leading to irregular menses, which contributes to the demand for Geographically, North America has been the largest market for uterine fibroid treatment, owing to its increased awareness, established healthcare industry, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies due to the presence of high number of hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global uterine fibroid treatment market. The increased patient pool undergoing hormonal disorders and increasing prevalence of uterine cancer is the key growth driving factor for the U.S. uterine fibroid treatment market. The key players operating in the global market are Boston Scientific Corporation, CooperSurgical, Inc., Karl Storz, Halt Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, LiNA Medical USA, Olympus Corporation, and Richard Wolf GmbH.