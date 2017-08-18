News By Tag
Pyramid, Couple and Castle are Top Winners at 27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
"The Man and the Woman," "Castle of Doom" and "Pyramid" are Top Winners at 27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest Presented by Neptune/Sixth, Brooklyn Community Services, Astella Development Corp and Alliance for Coney Island
The 1st Place Award for Individual Adult was Gary Feliciano for "The Man and the Woman." The popular artist also won the competition's first "People's Choice Award," which was voted on by the public and contained a $500 prize. The 1st Place Award for Adult Group went to John and Amanda Martinez of Bay Ridge for their "Castle of Doom." The 1st Place Award for Family Group was presented for "Pyramid" to Jedijah Johnson and family.
Held on a bright, sunny day, the 27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest was a free, fun, family event that featured sand sculptures created by amateur and semi-professional sand sculptors of all ages. The competition was packed with prize money in categories: family group, individual adult and adult group sand sculpting. Each category awarded bragging rights and three cash prizes: first prize: $500; second prize: $250 and third prize: $100.
Judges based sand sculpting winners on unique creativity and artistic execution. The judges included Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP, Commissioner for the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and Marc Evan, an acclaimed Brooklyn based artist, illustrator and one of the preeminent professional pumpkin carvers in the world.
"Coney Island is the place to be, and the annual sand sculpting contest is one of the many reasons why! Getting to be a judge is one of the highlights of my summer," said NYC Parks Commissioner Silver, who is also an architect. "Every year I am astounded by the talent on display, and 2017 was no exception. I love that this contest engages participants of all levels and all ages, and encourages creativity and a little healthy competition."
The 27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest had amazing sand sculptures sweeping the beach ranging from castles, animals, roller coasters, people, mermaids and more. There were also sculptures created by professional sand sculpture artists for Brooklyn Community Services and Astella, the Alliance for Coney Island and Luna Park.
"The Annual Sand Sculpting Competition is a cornerstone for Coney Island as it celebrates everything we love in summer: time on the beach, family fun and creativity, " said Alexandra Silversmith, Executive Director of the Alliance for Coney Island. "It is a unique experience to see visitors and New Yorkers enjoy themselves on our beach and celebrate the artistry of participants."
"The local community has shepherded Coney Island's cultural heritage for over 100 years, and the future is bright. Neptune/Sixth is honored to be members of this community and excited to support events that draw thousands of New Yorkers to our shores," said Jacob Cohen, Executive Vice President of Development at Cammeby's.
"People come from all over the country to Coney Island to create or view these incredible sand sculptures. Brooklyn Community Services has many programs in the Coney Island community and we are proud to be an organizer of this important Coney Island event, "said Jodi Querbach, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Programs at Brooklyn Community Services.
The 27th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest's lead sponsor was Neptune/Sixth. Other sponsors included: Luna Park and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. Check for updates and photos from Alliance for Coney Island at http:www.coneyislandfunguide.com and Brooklyn Community Services at http://www.example.com/
