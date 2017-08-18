News By Tag
Trigild Expands Management Portfolio
San Diego Real Estate Services Firm Elevates National Presence
Situated on 4.2 acres, the 50,656 square foot Pacific Medical Plaza is fully leased with high profile tenants including University California San Diego (UCSD) Perinatology and Surgical Center of San Diego. The nearly 200,000-square-
According to Trigild president Judy Hoffman, Trigild is exploring value add options for both properties.
"We are pleased to expand and diversify our national presence with these top quality assets," said Hoffman. "Utilizing a unique operating platform in which we pair an asset manager and property manager on each project, we will work to drive value for both properties."
With the addition of these latest projects, Trigild – which specializes in property/asset management and fiduciary services – now has a nationwide portfolio that includes retail, commercial, hospitality and multifamily assets.
About Trigild
Headquartered in San Diego with offices throughout the country, Trigild has more than 40 years of management and fiduciary expertise, with a focus on managing and maximizing value for assets in an array of industries, including commercial real estate, multifamily, hospitality and more. Since its inception, Trigild has developed a full service national operating platform providing institutional quality services to private real estate investors and financial institutions. For information, visit www.trigild.com.
