Daystar Launches On Digicel Play Papua New Guinea
As the largest multichannel TV platform in Papua New Guinea, Digicel Play has long been the top name in providing the most engaging sports, movies, music, and family-friendly entertainment. As a global leader in communications, Digicel Group is world-renown for delivering the best value and service to millions in 32 markets across the Carribean, Central America, and Asia Pacific.
"We are happy to have Daystar as one of the channels on Digicel Play," says Nico Meyer, CEO of Digicel Media Ventures. "We know that with the inclusion of this faith-based TV channel on our platform, we will be able to bring positivity into every household in Papua New Guinea."
With a long-standing reputation of supporting community-based initiatives aimed at educational, social, and cultural improvements, Digicel Play is a perfect partner for Daystar Television Network. For nearly two decades, Daystar has been bringing the best in inspiring, faith-based programming to international viewers across the globe. Offering many of today's leading Christian voices, viewers around the world tune in each week to watch Bishop T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen, Joseph Prince, Hillsong, Creflo Dollar, Joyce Meyer and many more. In addition to its wide array of programmers, Daystar also produces award-winning original content such as Marcus and Joni, Joni Table Talk, The Green Room and Reflections, just to name a few.
"We are very excited to be joining the Digicel Play channel line up," says Steve Wilhite, Vice President of Affiliate Relations. "At Daystar, we believe that through the power of television, people's lives can be impacted in a positive way, and we look forward to bringing hope and encouragement to all of our viewers in Papua New Guinea."
For a complete list of Daystar programs and airdates, be sure to visit Daystar.com.
About Daystar Television Network
Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 4.4 billion people worldwide, Daystar is the fastest growing faith-based television network in the world. To learn more, visit Daystar.com.
