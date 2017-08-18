 
News By Tag
* Private Equity
* Real Estate
* Cre
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Monica
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Fuhrman, Yi and Hariri Launch Miramar Capital

Firm also enters into JV with Colony Northstar to pursue certain investment opportunities in California
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Private Equity
Real Estate
Cre

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Santa Monica - California - US

Subject:
Companies

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Commercial real estate veterans Paul Fuhrman, Jae Yi and Perry Hariri have joined forces to form Miramar Capital, a Santa Monica, CA-based real estate operating and investment platform.  Miramar will team with private and institutional capital sources to pursue value-add commercial real estate investments targeting infill properties which possess the opportunity for significant value creation through a strategic re-entitlement and redevelopment process.  Miramar is focused largely on strong primary and secondary markets in California and other select West Coast markets.

While the trio only launched the new platform this summer, they have wasted no time with two transactions already closed and two currently in escrow.  Their most recent acquisition was through a joint venture with Grand China Overseas Investment Management LTD (Grand China).  Miramar and Grand China partnered to acquire a fully leased office building in Mountain View, CA in an off-market transaction, where there is strong demand from technology companies as commercial tenants, as well as the opportunistic value creation prospect of re-entitlement for high-density residential use.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Paul and the Miramar team," said David Long, CEO of Grand China.  "They have the right skills to identify unique investment opportunities in a market where finding interesting opportunistic returns is increasingly difficult."

Miramar has also reached agreement with Colony Northstar, Inc. (Colony Northstar) to pursue certain California-based development and re-entitlement opportunities, according to Fuhrman.

"We enjoy a really good relationship with our former colleagues at Colony Northstar and continue to actively evaluate investment opportunities with them," said Fuhrman.  "With that said, we are at a point in the cycle where we have to be very targeted and thoughtful in our approach.  We believe our covered land strategy takes advantage of our combined entitlement, development and capital markets expertise to identify opportunities where we can unlock significant value with downside protection."

"Paul, Jae and Perry are all very talented professionals whom we know well and have direct experience with," said Richard Saltzman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Colony NorthStar, Inc.  "In fact, the team sourced two transactions in Silicon Valley involving entitlement and redevelopment that we invested in previously and which are currently exceeding expectations.  As a result, we are highly confident of Miramar's ability to identify other similar joint venture equity opportunities."

The three founding partners bring together nearly six decades of experience in the successful execution of more than $5 billion of real estate investments.  Fuhrman was previously Executive Director and Head of U.S. Acquisitions for opportunistic debt and equity investments at Colony Northstar where he led many of the REIT's debt fund investments from 2009 through 2016.   Yi was a Managing Director at Colony Northstar responsible for the sourcing and execution of many investments across various property types.  Hariri, a long-standing development partner of Colony Northstar, brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate entitlement and development experience.  Most recently, Hariri was principal and founder of Fortbay LLC, a Silicon Valley-based infill development firm.

Miramar Capital has its main office at 100 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 650, Santa Monica, CA with a regional office in Silicon Valley at 4300 Stevens Creek Blvd., San Jose, CA.

-30-

About Miramar Capital
Miramar Capital (http://www.miramarcapital.com) is a privately held real estate investment platform committed to providing best-in-class investment services with an acute focus on execution, integrity and transparency.  Miramar was founded in 2017 by Paul Fuhrman, Jae Yi and Perry Harri, real estate veterans of Colony Northstar and Fortbay, who collectively have nearly six decades of experience in the execution of more than $5 billion of real estate investments.

Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Source:Miramar Capital
Email:***@dbrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Private Equity, Real Estate, Cre
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Santa Monica - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DB&R Marketing Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share