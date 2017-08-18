News By Tag
Fuhrman, Yi and Hariri Launch Miramar Capital
Firm also enters into JV with Colony Northstar to pursue certain investment opportunities in California
While the trio only launched the new platform this summer, they have wasted no time with two transactions already closed and two currently in escrow. Their most recent acquisition was through a joint venture with Grand China Overseas Investment Management LTD (Grand China). Miramar and Grand China partnered to acquire a fully leased office building in Mountain View, CA in an off-market transaction, where there is strong demand from technology companies as commercial tenants, as well as the opportunistic value creation prospect of re-entitlement for high-density residential use.
"We are excited about our new partnership with Paul and the Miramar team," said David Long, CEO of Grand China. "They have the right skills to identify unique investment opportunities in a market where finding interesting opportunistic returns is increasingly difficult."
Miramar has also reached agreement with Colony Northstar, Inc. (Colony Northstar) to pursue certain California-based development and re-entitlement opportunities, according to Fuhrman.
"We enjoy a really good relationship with our former colleagues at Colony Northstar and continue to actively evaluate investment opportunities with them," said Fuhrman. "With that said, we are at a point in the cycle where we have to be very targeted and thoughtful in our approach. We believe our covered land strategy takes advantage of our combined entitlement, development and capital markets expertise to identify opportunities where we can unlock significant value with downside protection."
"Paul, Jae and Perry are all very talented professionals whom we know well and have direct experience with," said Richard Saltzman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Colony NorthStar, Inc. "In fact, the team sourced two transactions in Silicon Valley involving entitlement and redevelopment that we invested in previously and which are currently exceeding expectations. As a result, we are highly confident of Miramar's ability to identify other similar joint venture equity opportunities."
The three founding partners bring together nearly six decades of experience in the successful execution of more than $5 billion of real estate investments. Fuhrman was previously Executive Director and Head of U.S. Acquisitions for opportunistic debt and equity investments at Colony Northstar where he led many of the REIT's debt fund investments from 2009 through 2016. Yi was a Managing Director at Colony Northstar responsible for the sourcing and execution of many investments across various property types. Hariri, a long-standing development partner of Colony Northstar, brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate entitlement and development experience. Most recently, Hariri was principal and founder of Fortbay LLC, a Silicon Valley-based infill development firm.
Miramar Capital has its main office at 100 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 650, Santa Monica, CA with a regional office in Silicon Valley at 4300 Stevens Creek Blvd., San Jose, CA.
About Miramar Capital
Miramar Capital (http://www.miramarcapital.com) is a privately held real estate investment platform committed to providing best-in-class investment services with an acute focus on execution, integrity and transparency. Miramar was founded in 2017 by Paul Fuhrman, Jae Yi and Perry Harri, real estate veterans of Colony Northstar and Fortbay, who collectively have nearly six decades of experience in the execution of more than $5 billion of real estate investments.
