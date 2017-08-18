News By Tag
Nathi announces the release of new visual EP "Foreign" August 26th
Nathi to celebrate the release with exclusive party at The Troubadour
To celebrate the release, Nathi has performed at venues around Los Angeles. On August 18th, her live acoustic performance at Studio Venue was live streamed for fans who couldn't make it out.
She released the first single from the EP, "Black Skin" (watch the video here (https://www.youtube.com/
What makes "Foreign" stand out is the visual nature of the project. The music speaks for itself, but the addition of the visuals she created transports listeners into the mind of the artist who get a glimpse of what motivates and inspires Nathi.
A childhood growing up in Brazil, surrounded by people of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, and her own experiences in the US led Nathi to value diversity and to produce music and visual art spreading her message of acceptance. Her YouTube Channel, a place where 50,000 subscribers have formed a community around celebrating natural beauty and hairstyling tips is evolving into a growing community to also find diverse music.
"I never thought I would be the writer and producer for my debut project, I am honored to empower women in this aspect since there are not a lot of female producers out there in such a man ruled business such as music. What I can say I learned out of making this project come to life is; If you have a vision, it doesn't have to be complete and full of details for you to start. Just start and things will fall into place," says Nathi about the drive and passion behind creating the EP.
In addition to the EP, Nathi is continually writing and producing new music for her forthcoming studio album. She anticipates announcing the official release date in 2018. She is a frequent live performer, her debut track that she wrote and performs with singer Alma Lake, "What's It Going to Be", also the first track she ever produced, often makes it into the set list.
About Nathi
Nathi is a singer/songwriter/
