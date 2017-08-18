 
Moss Foundation donates $50,000 in school supplies to kids in tri-county area

 
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Moss Foundation, with support and contributions from employees, subcontractors, and vendors of Moss & Associates, LLC collected $50,000 worth of school supplies for their Back to School Drive.

The 12th annual school supply drive benefited seven schools across the tri-county area, including Pace Center for Girls, Kinloch Park Elementary, and Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson Charter School in Miami-Dade County. Broward schools selected were Northside Elementary, Thurgood Marshall Elementary and Apollo Middle School. School supplies were also donated to Meadow Park Elementary in West Palm Beach.

Donations included more than 15,000 pencils, over 1,000 uniforms, shoes and socks, 3-ring binders, composition books, spiral notebooks and other school essentials.

"The Moss Foundation is grateful to have the support of Moss' employees and business partners, enabling us to make a significant contribution to the children in our communities. These students are our future business leaders," said Chad Moss, president of the Moss Foundation.

###

About Moss Foundation, Inc.:

Moss Foundation, Inc. is a 501(C)3 organization dedicated to assisting non-profit organizations and communities throughout the nation under the leadership of President Chad Moss. Created by Moss & Associates, a national privately held construction firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the foundation prides itself on giving back to the community and enhancing its surrounding areas.

About Moss

Moss (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
Source:Moss & Associates
