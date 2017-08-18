 
Twin Cities Piano Moving Company Partners with Online Marketing Company

Piano Movers Extraordinaire teams up with WebDrafter.com to enhance Internet marketing efforts
 
 
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Piano Movers Extraordinaire recently hired WebDrafter.com to help increase their online presence and enhance their web marketing efforts. The piano moving company wants to increase awareness of their services and increase their market share for piano moving in the Twin Cities area.

Piano Movers Extraordinaire specializes in moving both upright and grand pianos. They offer their moving services throughout the Twin Cities and will even move pianos throughout the state of Minnesota if needed. Additional services they offer include climate-controlled piano storage and disposal of old pianos. The company has the experience and equipment necessary to move these large yet fragile instruments.

WebDrafter.com specializes in website design, online digital marketing and search engine optimization for a variety of clients including various retail stores and businesses in home improvement, landscaping, auto service, printing and more. Their offices are located in Newport, Pennsylvania, but they serve clients throughout the United States.

WebDrafter.com first redesigned the website for Piano Movers Extraordinaire, and now they will market the site to help it be found by search engines and ultimately people looking for a piano moving company. Their marketing campaign will include search engine optimization, content creation, search engine marketing, social media marketing, local directly listings and more.

WebDrafter.com is excited to market the new site for Piano Movers Extraordinaire. Their goal is to increase the awareness of the business and make it the place people find when searching online for a piano mover in the Minneapolis/St Paul area.

Established in 1976, Piano Movers Extraordinaire is a family-owned and operated company. They have decades of experience with piano moving, helping people move their treasured pianos from one place to another safely and efficiently. To learn more about the company and the services they provide, visit their website at http://www.pianomoversextraordinaire.com/.

Since 1999, WebDrafter.com has been serving clients nationwide with website design, search engine optimization, search engine marketing and graphic design. Their talented team of web designers, marketers and graphic designers are capable of handling clients in nearly any industry. For more information about their design or online marketing services, visit their website at http://www.webdrafter.com/.
