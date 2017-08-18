News By Tag
Milwaukee Area Dentist Tony CignoTalks About When X-Rays Are Needed and How Often
Greenfield, WI — August 24, 2017 — Wisconsin Dentist Tony Cigno recently published an article titled, "When Are X-Rays Necessary? Who Needs X-Rays More or Less Often? What About X-Rays and Children?
In recent articles, Milwaukee dentist Dr. Tony Cigno, outlined the different types of x-rays typically performed in a dental office and their safety. As a follow up, this article covers how often dental x-rays are needed and special categories of people who might need them more frequently. He also addresses how often children should have x-rays.
He starts off by making it clear there isn't a one-size-fits-
However, he does go on to provide some basic guidelines, still with the caveat that each person will have a unique situation. Regardless, he emphasizes, any patient will only get dental x-rays from any reputable dentist, when it's necessary to ensure optimal dental health and not "just because."
Those who, he says, will need dental x-rays more often – usually around every six months – include children, teens, adults with prior dental work like fillings, crowns, or bridges. Dr. Cigno also urges adults with gum disease to get more frequent dental x-rays, since that is one of the best ways to ensure gum issues aren't getting worse to the point of needing immediate treatment.
Another group he urges to have dental x-rays more frequently than others are smokers and tobacco users. He states, "Since both smoking and smokeless tobacco carry dental risks – such as increased risk of bone loss and gum disease for smokers and more cavities for smokeless tobacco users."
Finally, he goes on to provide some other specific times – or occasions – when a dentist may also suggest more frequent or regular dental x-rays, even if a patient doesn't fit in the above categories. He also specifically addresses x-ray safety for children since that is one of the groups who usually needs x-rays more frequently, to protect and achieve optimal dental health.
The entire article can be found here: http://www.cignodental.com/
About Dr. Tony Cigno:
Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Antonio (Tony) Cigno has been practicing dentistry for 25 years. He received a DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Cigno is also finishing a Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry.
Additionally, he has written and published several articles and is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Functional Orthodontics, and the International Association of Orthodontics. Dr. Cigno was Wisconsin's very 1st and Premiere Provider of Fastbraces and one of 10 senior master affiliates in the world.
Committed to continuing education, Dr. Cigno has completed over 600 hours of additional courses in implant dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, myofascial pain/occlusion and operative dentistry. He also has another 400 hours in interpersonal communication training.
