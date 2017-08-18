News By Tag
New Fluid Line Specialty Tools Solve or Avoid Repair Problems
S.U.R.&R. Introduces New Brake Line Tool Bundles, Tubing Cutter, Thread Gauge Kit
BTB5K Brake Tool Assortment (https://surrauto.com/
These all-in-one, easy to order solutions contain everything needed to accurately cut, prep, bend and straighten brake line tubing. Both products include:
· FLS330 Fluid Line Stopper Clamps
· RM69 Brake Tubing Reamer
· TC60 Automatic Ratcheting Tubing Cutter
· TP14316 Tubing Pliers
· TS14316 Tubing Straightener & Bending Pliers
The BTB6P Brake Tool Bundle takes it one step further by including the HFT50 HYDRA-Assist Flaring Tool, the fastest and most easy to use tool for on-vehicle flaring on the market.
TC40 Ratchet-Action Tubing Cutter (https://surrauto.com/
This spring-loaded automatic cutter is a great general-purpose tool that is ideal for use in a wide variety of tight spaces and is a great addition to S.U.R.&R.'s ever-growing list of user-friendly line preparation tools. Tighten the tool when you are in a small corner and the ratchet-action will do the rest. There is also a convenient fold-out reamer that deburrs tubes after cutting. This multi-purpose cutting tool also works with a variety of different line types.
TG16 Thread Gauge Kit (https://surrauto.com/
Here is an innovative kit that does what most competing products won't. It will read thread sizes in seconds, either on or off the vehicle. The kit will measure 16 male and female thread sizes; metric and imperial. The components are heavy-duty, featuring pre-hardened 4140 steel construction.
For more information about the entire S.U.R.&R. product line contact National Sales Manager Bob Joy at 1.800.390.3996 ext. 201 or bobjoy@surrauto.com. Visit us online at www.surrauto.com.
About S.U.R.&R., a Division of Husky Corporation
S.U.R.&R. Inc. offers a full line of automotive hardware and specialty tool products including fuel line replacement kits, brake line replacement kits, A/C line repair and replacement kits, transmission line repair kits and power steering line replacement kits. S.U.R.&R. is a division of Husky Corporation, founded in 1947 with headquarters and production facilities in the metro St. Louis area at Pacific, Missouri. In addition, Husky Corporation offers Husky® General Fueling Products (nozzles, swivels, Safe-T-Breaks®
