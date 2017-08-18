 
August 2017





Construction Nears Completion at Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown

 
 
Amber Court Construction
Amber Court Construction
 
Listed Under

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown is on schedule for a November opening, with construction now focused on exterior design finishes and completion of the interior portions of the three-story, 141-unit assisted living community.  According to Amber Court Long Island Regional Director Robin Marks, demand is strong for the services and lifestyle being offered at the new Lake Avenue location in Nesconset.

"It's exciting to watch the steady progress at this most recent addition to the Amber Court family," she explained.  "Every week, people are reserving space for when we open.  What's driving interest is the realization that seniors will be able to enjoy state-of-the-art amenities in brand new surroundings that are both elegant and affordable.  That's a rare combination and Suffolk County residents are responding."

The new Amber Court Smithtown Community is Amber Court's fifth location in the New York/New Jersey area, and second on Long Island.  It will feature many unique elements for residents, including a wellness suite, technology hub, state-of-the-art fitness center, three separate dining rooms, a bistro, general store, and a cinema.

"Beyond all the amenities, however, what truly distinguishes Amber Court is the quality onsite personal care and lifestyle we provide," Marks observed.  "Our holistic approach to an individual's wellbeing — physically, mentally and emotionally — is at the heart of the Amber Court experience.  Each senior can receive as much or as little care as needed.  Add to this a robust activity schedule and the result is a vastly improved quality of life for a parent or loved one whose current living arrangements are no longer safe or desirable."

Located near world-class beaches, pristine parks, top restaurants and convenient shopping, Amber Court of Smithtown is also in close proximity to advanced medical care at Stony Brook University Hospital and St. Catherine of Sienna.

Amber Court Assisted Living, an Aging in Place environment, has brought unmatched quality care to seniors since 1968.  Today, second generation family members lead the Amber Court team using the same guiding principles established by Alfred and Judith Schonberger.  The Amber Court vision is centered on a commitment to provide every resident with a highly personalized and comprehensive program designed to meet their medical, emotional and social needs.

For more information on Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown, including its Medicaid-funded residence program, call Maria Brownworth at 631-636-0620 or visit www.ambercourtal.com.

