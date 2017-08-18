News By Tag
Annette Cravens collection of modern design, contemporary ceramics and antiquities will be auctioned
Day 1 of Cottone Auctions' upcoming Fine Art and Antiques Auction, slated for September 22nd and 23rd, will feature the lifetime collection of Annette McGuire Cravens, the well-known philanthropist and patron of the arts from Buffalo, N.Y.
The Cravens collection of modern design, contemporary ceramics and antiquities will fill up the Sept. 22 session; Sept. 23 will feature fine art, antiques and modern design. The auction will be held in Cottone Auctions' gallery, located at 120 Court Street in Geneseo. For bidders unable to attend the auction in person, internet bidding will be facilitated by live.cottoneauctions.com.
Other highlights from the Cravens collection include a pair of metal stabiles by Alexander Calder (Crayfish, estimated at $50,000-$80,000, and Black Disk, estimated at $20,000-$40,000);
Annette Cravens (1923-2017) dedicated her time to the expansion and diversification of her collection of archaeological and ethnographic items, some dating back to 4500 BC. She and her husband were world travelers, gathering along the way Asian, Mesopotamian, South American and European pieces. In 2010, she donated a staggering 1,100 items to the University of Buffalo.
The September 22nd session will also feature an extensive contemporary pottery collection that includes notable artisans such as Lucy Rie, Hans Coper and others. A mixed media painting on paper by Joan Mitchell measuring 14 inches by 9 inches is expected to garner $15,000-$20,000. A collection of African and Egyptian art will also be offered, bringing a close to the day's lots.
Day 2 will include first-time offerings from various estates, museums, and private collections. Fine art will feature an Andrew Wyeth painting titled Stone's Point (est. $60,000-$80,000);
Also sold will be a fine Tiffany Studios Peony table lamp with an 18-inch shade (est. ($50,000-$80,000);
A nice single-owner collection of Georg Jensen sterling silver will include a covered box with hardstone finial, tea sets and flatware (including ones in the "Cactus" and "Fish" patterns). A John J. Audubon Great Blue Heron hand-colored engraving, rendered in 1835 and pulled from the Seymour Knox Jr. collection in Buffalo, New York, is estimated to bring $40,000-$60,000.
Seymour H. Knox, Jr. was known as "the dean of American art patrons." After graduating from Yale in 1920, he directed several prominent corporations, including Marine Midland Bank, the F.W. Woolworth Company, the New York Central Railroad and the American Steamship Company, all the while dedicating himself to the acquisition of fine art.
Americana will be highlighted by a pair of portraits signed by artist William Matthew Prior on the reverse, with an estimate of $7,000-$10,000;
17th century furnishings will include an Italian refractory table that carries a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$8,000;
Cottone Auctions is always seeking quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, call (585) 243-1000; or, you can e-mail them at info@cottoneauctions.com. Cottone Auctions' gallery, at 120 Court Street in Geneseo, N.Y. (zip code: 14454) is located just south of Rochester and east of Buffalo. For directions and all other inquiries call (585) 243-1000.
To learn more about Cottone Auctions and the Sept. 22-23 auction visit www.cottoneauctions.com.
Matt Cottone
