News By Tag
* Wedding
* Event
* New Hire
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Driskill Announces New Wedding Specialist
Kristin Prindle adds years of experience to The Driskill team
Kristin, a Certified Meeting Professional and a Hyatt certified Wedding Specialist, is the primary point of contact for each wedding at The Driskill. She brings skillful organization, planning and customer service to the hotel, all skills she has honed during her experience planning 200+ weddings.
Kristin's passion for the industry is exceptional. "My favorite moment of a wedding is seeing the couple enter the cocktail hour and blissfully mingle with their loved ones. That moment is so rewarding and it means we have done our jobs well," says Kristin. Her love for the industry, combined with a strong dedication to her clients, commitment to detail, and extensive behind-the-scenes organization, helps ensure each wedding or special event at The Driskill is as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Already demonstrating her dedication to her clients, Kristin created a wellness component to weddings hosted at The Driskill. Couples and wedding parties alike can now enjoy a calming yoga session, led by one of the premier instructors at Wanderlust Yoga, on the morning of their wedding, followed by fresh-squeezed juice from 1886 Café & Bakery on the Mezzanine balcony.
"The Driskill is known for grand and romantic weddings and receptions. The experience is unrivaled, which is why so many couples dream of having their wedding at The Driskill. We are excited to have Kristin's years of experience, fresh ideas and thoughtfulness helping our Driskill brides realize the wedding of their dreams," says Liz Walton, Director of Events at The Driskill.
Prior to joining The Driskill's team, Kristin served as the Event Sales Manager for Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa and Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. A long-standing member of the Hyatt family, she holds several awards and acclamation throughout her tenure.
Kristin resides in Austin with her beloved Jack Russel Terrier, Sophie. In her spare time, she volunteers at Austin Animal Center.
Kristin is available to discuss her expertise as a Wedding Specialist and her enthusiasm for The Driskill.
About The Driskill (http://www.driskillhotel.com/
Built in 1886 as the showplace of a cattle baron, The Driskill is a legendary destination in the heart of Texas. Located on Sixth Street, the iconic hotel is steps away from the State Capitol and Austin's downtown music and entertainment district. With 189 newly revitalized guest rooms and signature suites, The Driskill offers a variety of elegant accommodation types featuring classic styling, custom furniture, and modern comforts and luxuries. The Driskill offers an authentically Austin and distinctively Driskill culinary experience for guests and visitors at 1886 Café & Bakery, The Driskill Grill and The Driskill Bar. More than 130years after opening, The Driskill remains a beloved icon in Austin and one of the most well-known hotels in Texas. www.driskillhotel.com
Kristin Prindle –Event Sales Manager/Wedding Specialist
A Certified Meeting Professional and a Hyatt certified Wedding Specialist, Kristin brings not only quantifiable expertise but also an undeniable passion for the industry. She knew she wanted to be a part of this meaningful profession during her first college internship in Chicago. "I took the train and a bus to get to an unpaid internship every day and was in love," Kristin says. Her love for the industry combined with a strong dedication to her clients, commitment to detail, and extensive behind-the-scenes organization helps ensure each wedding or special event at The Driskill is as smooth and stress-free as possible.
She approaches weddings from the truly held belief that the entire wedding experience should be stress-free:
In addition to sharing The Driskill's passion for flawless wedding and special event planning, Kristin also shares The Driskill's love of dogs. She and her Jack Russell Terrier, Sophie, can be seen experiencing all Austin has to offer. When she is not spending time with Sophie, she volunteers at Austin Animal Center. Her love and compassion for dogs is undeniable, which means she will happily incorporate a couple's pet into their wedding ceremony at The Driskill.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse