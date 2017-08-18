News By Tag
Vaddio Launches OneLINK Bridge
OneLINK Bridge AV Interface incorporates Vaddio's market-leading AV Bridge functionality, integrating pro AV sources into your PC via USB 3.0 media stream delivery
OneLINK Bridge uses HDBaseT technology to extend power, control and video from Vaddio® RoboSHOT®Cameras, third party PTZ cameras, and compatible HDBaseT A/V switchers up to 100 meters (328 ft) over a single HDBaseT Cat-5e/6 cable. It includes HDMI and HD-SDI outputs, two mic line inputs with echo cancellation, two line outputs, and associated digital audio channels. It also provides a composite USB stream with 1080p/60 video and stereo 48kHz audio to ensure optimal quality of content.
OneLINK Bridge's flexible design works in multiple applications such as unified communications and collaboration, recording and lecture capture.
"The new OneLINK Bridge has the capability of creating a 'dual-purpose' video conference room," said Darrin Thurston, Vaddio's VP of Product Development. "For example, when paired with a traditional video codec, an end-user can extend Cisco® Precision HD or Polycom® EagleEYE cameras while simultaneously bridging the conferencing system to a PC over uncompressed USB 3.0 stream. This gives the user the choice of using either a traditional Codec or soft clients like Skype for Business, Google Hangouts, WebEx and Zoom in the same conference room for maximum flexibility."
OneLINK Bridge works with Vaddio RoboSHOT HDBT Cameras and the RoboSHOT 20 UHD Camera, and is available in kits optimized for use with Cisco, Polycom, Sony, Panasonic and Vaddio PTZ Cameras. OneLINK Bridge can also be used as a stand-alone HDBaseT receiver to get USB 3.0 (video and audio), HDMI and HD-SDI to the table from HDBaseT AV switchers from Crestron, AMX and Kramer.
Vaddio products are manufactured in the United States and carry a two-year standard warranty. For more information, visit www.vaddio.com. (http://www.vaddio.com/
About Vaddio
Vaddio, founded in 2003, designs, develops and manufactures professional quality PTZ cameras, Pro AV solutions and a full suite of Unified Communication and Collaboration systems for the audiovisual, collaboration and production markets. Vaddio solutions combine enterprise-class performance with system-configured design and are easy to install and easy to use. Backed by industry-leading support, Vaddio products enhance any AV experience by elevating the science of communication with the Art of Easy. For more information, visit www.vaddio.com or contact 1.800.572.2011 / info@vaddio.com in North America; +31.495.580.840 / emea.sales@milestone.com in EMEA; or +852.2145.4099 / asia.sales@milestone.com in Asia Pacific.
About Milestone
Milestone AV Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of branded audiovisual products including flat panel mounting solutions, projector mounts, projection screens, PTZ cameras, equipment racks and AV furniture for both the consumer and commercial AV markets. Milestone's innovative products, sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Vaddio, Sanus, and Projecta brand names, are sold through numerous channels, including Pro AV dealers, regional home theater dealers, consumer electronics retailers, mass merchants and original equipment manufacturers. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific supporting a global network of dealers. Distribution centers are located in Minnesota (U.S.), California (U.S.), Indiana (U.S.), Ohio (U.S.), Hong Kong and the Netherlands. Milestone currently serves a broad base of more than 6,000 global customers with headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minn.
