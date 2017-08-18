News By Tag
Walters Group Fundraiser Garners Over $4,000 for Resident Fighting Cancer
Benefit Held at Laurel Oaks Apartments Supports 14-Year-Old Local Boy
The three-hour benefit filled the community room at Laurel Oaks Apartments on Aug. 11,and drew in more than 100 participants. Walters Group organizers included Carrie Adragna, community manager; Jennifer Pampalone, services coordinator;
Pictured (from left to right): Nikolas Falco with his mother Danielle Mezzina, and Walters Group staff members Carrie Adragna and Veronica Velez.
For more information on donating to Nikolas' fund, please contact the Laurel Oaks office at 609-607-8800.
Walters Homes is a Barnegat, New Jersey-based custom design-build firm specializing in energy efficient construction while offering a completely personalized approach to the site, location, home size, style and other individual aesthetics. Since 1984, Walters Homes has based their reputation on quality and integrity, having built nearly 1,500 homes at the Jersey Shore. Walters has close ties to the local community, and their commitment and investment is strengthened with every specially-crafted home they build. The builder specializes in streamlining the custom-home building experience for customers by working closely with clients on the different stages of construction to ensure that they are getting the home that meets their specific needs. More information is available at www.waltershomes.com.
