Vaddio Launches QuickCAT Suspended Ceiling Camera Mount
New QuickCAT Mount is compatible with most pro AV cameras; packages with customized OneLINK extension system also available
The QuickCAT mount incorporates a suspended ceiling plate, column system, mount and universal interface for PTZ or fixed cameras. It solves problems like inconsistent ceiling grid systems, adjustment and cumbersome installation processes with a host of innovative features.
The system leverages the mount design expertise of Chief, a fellow brand of Milestone AV Technologies.
For more information, visit www.vaddio.com.
About Vaddio
Vaddio, founded in 2003, designs, develops and manufactures professional quality PTZ cameras, Pro AV solutions and a full suite of Unified Communication and Collaboration systems for the audiovisual, collaboration and production markets. Vaddio solutions combine enterprise-class performance with system-configured design and are easy to install and easy to use. Backed by industry-leading support, Vaddio products enhance any AV experience by elevating the science of communication with the Art of Easy. For more information, visit www.vaddio.com or contact 1.800.572.2011 / info@vaddio.com in North America; +31.495.580.840 / emea.sales@milestone.com in EMEA; or +852.2145.4099 / asia.sales@milestone.com in Asia Pacific.
About Milestone
Milestone AV Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of branded audiovisual products including flat panel mounting solutions, projector mounts, projection screens, PTZ cameras, equipment racks and AV furniture for both the consumer and commercial AV markets. Milestone's innovative products, sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Vaddio, Sanus, and Projecta brand names, are sold through numerous channels, including Pro AV dealers, regional home theater dealers, consumer electronics retailers, mass merchants and original equipment manufacturers. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific supporting a global network of dealers. Distribution centers are located in Minnesota (U.S.), California (U.S.), Indiana (U.S.), Ohio (U.S.), Hong Kong and the Netherlands. Milestone currently serves a broad base of more than 6,000 global customers with headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minn.
Contact
Beth Torgerson
Marketing Manager, Vaddio
763-971-4400
info@vaddio.com
