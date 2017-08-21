News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Phontronics in Schaumburg Moves to a New and Larger Location on Golf Rd
Phontronics, the highly rated electronics repair shop in Schaumburg, has moved to a new, larger, and more convenient location for its customers.
The new repair facility is three times larger than its original home on Roselle Rd. and features a modern technological interior that was custom-made especially for the Phontronics repair technicians.
"Our customers love the new location on Golf Rd.", says Syed Kazmi, Phontronics owner, and founder. "We set up a repair environment that is spacious and will not only allow our technicians to accommodate more repairs but also enables them to substantially increase turn-around times on those repairs", explains Kazmi.
In only 4 short years, Phontronics has become the one-stop shop for electronics repairs in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. The company has garnered dozens of 5-star ratings on Yelp and Google review sites and has been highly referred by its current customer base.
"Customer satisfaction is our number one priority", says Kazmi. "We strive to provide our customers with the highest level of cell phone and computer repair that is not only fast but very affordable", he says.
Phontronics Schaumburg handles virtually any electronics repair but specializes in cell phone and computer repair. They have an Apple Certified technician on staff to handle all Apple products.
The 719 Golf Rd location is open Monday through Saturday 10am-7pm. For more information, or to book a convenient repair time online, visit http://www.phontronics.com or call 224-520-1013
Contact
Syed Kazmi
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse