 
News By Tag
* Health
* Wellness
* Mental Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Royersford
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


RainDance Life for Mind Body and Spirit Opens in Limerick! Open House September 10th

RainDance Life for Mind Body Spirit to become new tenant at 296 W Ridge Pike suite 205 ,Limerick PA 19468 Join us to Celebrate!
 
 
imagesH8PIQJWS
imagesH8PIQJWS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Wellness
Mental Health

Industry:
Health

Location:
Royersford - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Companies

ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- RainDance Life for Mind Body Spirit  to become new tenant at the all at 296 W Ridge Pike, Limerick PA 19468 on September 10tht 2017

RainDance Life's mission and ultimate vision is to help others break through the limitations holding them back and lead them on a path to unlock the greatness that is already inside of them.They will be offering workshops, boot-camps, symposiums, seminars, support groups, retreat days, Meditation and activities for your mind, body and spirit. Facilitators of workshops and events include; Wellness Practitioners, Life, Nutrition, Self Esteem and Relationship Coaches, Reiki Masters, and Business Professionals. The Studio will also be offering private appointments for Life, Relationship, Nutrition and Spiritual Coaching as well as Massage, Reiki, Pranic Healing, EFT/Tapping and Integrated Energy Therapy(IET).

Open House-The grand opening and open house for RainDance Life is scheduled for Sunday September 10th from 2-6pm. Light fare will be served and guests can meet the practitioners and workshop facilitators, as well as sample some of their many  services.

Off-site events 2017 – RainDance Life offers  experiential workshops, seminars and programs onsite for companies schools and businesses that want to improve the health and wellness of their employees and students that will meet your wellness objectives while staying within your budget parameters.  For information on booking an off-site RainDance Life seminar or workshop, please contact Gsilva@raindancelife.com

RainDance Life , is a Local business owned by local life and relationship coaches, motivational speakers and, workshop facilitators Genia and Jesse Silva . Knowing and embracing that everyone is unique, the focus of RainDance is to lead their clients to experience amazing improvements in their relationships, self-image, motivation, confidence, self-esteem, creativity, stress reduction, and work/life balance through offering various Mind, Body and Spirit modalities.

For more information and to view the event calendar please visit: www.raindancelife.com or feel free to email gsilva@raindancelife.com

Contact
Genia Silva, CPC, CLC
Owner
***@raindancelife.com
End
Source:
Email:***@raindancelife.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Wellness, Mental Health
Industry:Health
Location:Royersford - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share