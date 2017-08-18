Air Choice One Takes Delivery Of Beechcraft 1900 Aircraft

Contact

-- In a move to enhance their fleet, service and expand markets, Air Choice One has taken delivery of its first twin engine turbine powered Beechcraft 1900 aircraft in St. Louis, MO."The Beechcraft 1900 is a perfect fit for the markets we serve and for the markets we hope to reach by offering supplemental flights to continue to enhance passenger growth for our current markets and future markets," said Shane Storz, Air Choice One CEO. "This aircraft is a twin engine turbine powered, which means that we can offer supplemental flights for corporate travel and allow growth in our markets."The twin engine turbine powered Beechcraft 1900 has a maximum seating configuration for 19 passengers with a fuselage shape that is a favorable compromise between passenger comfort and efficient in cruise performance with a range of 1600 miles. It also features a retractable landing gear, pressurized cabin, and air conditioning for cabin cooling. The aircrafts maximum operating speed is 284 MPH and features state of the art touch screen avionics with electronic flight instrument system and an enhanced crew alerting system. The aircraft is equipped for all weather flying with proven reliability and can be operated up to an altitude of 25,000 feet."The larger passenger seating capabilities of this aircraft will result in greater support for local air service, and will enable us to continue offering reliable service, providing customers with confidence flying out of their local airport compared to other transportation options, including driving or flying from other airports in the region," said Storz.The Beechcraft 1900 is the 13th aircraft to join the Air Choice One's existing fleet that operates in all Lower 48 routes, and is currently going through FAA approval to starting flying schedule service by the end of the year. Air Choice One fleet standardization results in, high dispatch reliability, customer comfort, and other operational efficiencies.Based in St. Louis, MO, Air Choice One was launched as a scheduled airline serving to hard-to-reach communities, and supports their economic development by increasing business productivity while enhancing the travel experience for business and leisure travelers alike. Air Choice One markets enjoy the benefits of efficient, scheduled airline service into larger cities, like St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis packaged in a "First-Class"service and seating format. Air Choice One's goal is to deliver the highest quality and reliability in scheduled commercial air service.