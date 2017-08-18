News By Tag
Attorney Emily McDonough Souza Joins Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C
Michael D. Neubert, a Principal at Neubert, Pepe & Monteith states, "We are thrilled to have Emily join our firm and our Medical Liability Defense group. The skills she developed clerking at the Appellate Court will be a great asset to us."
Prior to joining Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, Ms. Souza was law clerk to the Honorable Eliot D. Prescott at the Connecticut Appellate Court in Hartford. She began her legal career as a research clerk for trial level judges of the Superior Court. There, she served as criminal law specialist for the Connecticut Judicial Branch's Legal Research Office, acting as the primary resource for judges and co-clerks on issues related to criminal law. In addition, she has held intern positions at the United States Attorney's Office, Office of the Corporation Counsel for the City of New Haven, and the State's Attorney's Office.
Ms. Souza received her B.S. magna cum laude from the University of Connecticut, where she was a student in the Honors Program, and received her J.D. magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University School of Law. In law school, Ms. Souza served as the Executive Managing Editor of the Quinnipiac Law Review. She received numerous awards, including the James A. Trowbridge Professional Responsibility Award, Excellence in Clinical Work Award, Service to the Community Award, and three Distinguished Academic Achievement Awards. Her casenote, State v. Guilbert: Should Jurors in Connecticut Be Educated About Eyewitness Reliability Through Expert Testimony or Jury Instructions?
Ms. Souza is admitted to practice in Connecticut. She and her husband currently reside in Milford, CT.
About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.
