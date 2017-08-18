 
News By Tag
* Zero Down Arizona
* 0% Down Home Loans
* Arizona Zero Down Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

You Can Now Purchas A Home In Arizona With 0% Down!

ARIZONA: 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE BACK IN ARIZONA!!! You can now buy a home in Arizona with ZERO DOWN!!! 0% Down home loans available! Call or text Nicholas McConnell at 480-323-5365 to get started.
 
 
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Zero Down Arizona
* 0% Down Home Loans
* Arizona Zero Down Homes

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Mesa - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Services

MESA, Ariz. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ARIZONA: 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE BACK IN ARIZONA!!! You can now buy a home in Arizona with ZERO DOWN!!! 0% Down home loans available! Call or text Nicholas McConnell at 480-323-5365 to get started.

WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM

CALL OR TEXT 480-323-5365 TO GET STARTED BUYING A HOME IN ARIZONA WITH NO MONEY DOWN! 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

It is FREE to find out if you qualify for a 0% down home loan. Give Nicholas McConnell a call or a text day or night to get started. 480-323-5365 Quit paying your landlords mortgage off, and start paying off your own mortgage. Stop throwing your money away on rent when you could be applying your hard earned money towards paying off your own home. When you pay rent, you are simply making your landlord richer and flushing your own money down the drain.

When you pay rent, you are literally flushing your own money down the drain, and you are simply making your landlord richer. There is a reason your landlord goes through all of the trouble to purchase property and rent it out, it is so you can pay off his investment. You need to start applying your hard earned money towards your own investment, and your future, not your landlords.

To start shopping for your new home here in Arizona, simply click this link https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Flink.flexmls.... and you can view ALL homes in Arizona for sale for FREE! This is FREE Arizona MLS access for all of my clients. There are no adds, no pop ups, simply 100% free MLS access. There is no lag in availability, this link here https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Flink.flexmls.... is 100% accurate. If it is showing active, it is available for sale. You can search by city, price range, zip code, school district, and much, much more. Enjoy!

CALL 480-323-5365 TO GET STARTED BUYING A HOME IN ARIZONA WITH NO MONEY DOWN! 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

Nicholas McConnell, with 20 years of experience in helping people buy and sell homes in Arizona. I have no problem offering 20% below asking price for my Arizona home buyers. With firm negotiations, I will get you the very best price available for your new home here in Arizona. The difference between an experienced Realtor, and a bad Realtor, can literally cost you tens of thousands of dollars. I will get you the very best price for your new home with firm negotiations, I have been doing it for myself, and for others for over 20 years. When making the biggest investment of your life, you need proper representation. When purchasing a home, I would be representing you as the buyer's representative.
The best part about this is, the seller pays the buyers Realtor, so you are getting premier representation at absolutely not additional costs to you.

On top of getting my buyer into homes with 0% down, and on top of getting my buyers the best price available with firm negotiations, additionally, I also negotiate the seller purchasing my buyers a one year home warranty plan at the sellers expense! On top of getting my buyers the best home warranty plan money can buy, I also ensure that all the carpets are professionally steam cleaned two days before close of escrow, I make sure that all of the landscaping is manicured properly, and I ensure that the property is professionally cleaned inside and out so that when my buyers move in, the property is in pristine conditions. Believe me when I say, the small things matter too, and experience goes a very, very long way in Real Estate. If you want the best possible representation available in Arizona, you have found it. Feel free to call, text, or email me any time at 480-323-5365 or you may email me at arizonamansions@gmail.com

It does not matter if you are buying a 100 Thousand Dollar Home, or a 10 Million Dollar Home, I will help you. No home is too big, or too small, I help everyone.

Contact
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365
480-323-5365
arizonamansions@gmail.com
End
Source:Realty One Group Luxury Properties
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Zero Down Arizona, 0% Down Home Loans, Arizona Zero Down Homes
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scottsdale, AZ Realty One Group Luxury Real Estate News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share