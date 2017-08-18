News By Tag
Kissimmee Police Fatalities Have a Personal Impact at Woody's Bar-B-Q of Winter Haven
Florida Restaurant Rallying Local Community to Support Officer Baxter's and Sgt. Howard's Families
"Woody's Bar-B-Q has a tradition of supporting our police, fire fighter, and military heroes, but this loss is especially personal," said Carolyn Gannaway, co-owner and general manager of the Winter Haven location. "Sgt. Howard's father, who is also named Sam, is one of our employees. We want to come together as a community to help Sgt. Howard's and Officer Baxter's families during this extremely difficult time. We started fundraising right away, and the response from our guests has already been amazing."
Located at 1088 Havendale Blvd. NW, Woody's Bar-B-Q of Winter Haven is collecting cash donations from guests which will be donated to the fund set up by the City of Kissimmee for the Howard and Baxter families. The restaurant also plans to donate 10% of their sales on Saturday, September 2 to the fund.
"We expect a great turnout that Saturday. We already have some big specials planned for the busy Labor Day weekend, and we know the Winter Haven community will rally around this cause," said Gannaway.
A franchise company with 24 locations across North America, the Woody's Bar-B-Q corporate office in Jacksonville, Fl. is also supporting the Howard and Baxter families by contributing $500 to the memorial fund.
For those who wish to make a donation to the memorial fund through Woody's Bar-B-Q of Winter Haven, the restaurant is open from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM daily, and is located in the Spring Lake Plaza shopping center around the corner from Cobb Grand 10 Cinema.To learn more about Woody's Bar-B-Q, interested parties are invited to visit www.woodys.com.
