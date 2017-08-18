News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Northern States Metals Names New CEO
"The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Mack as our President and Chief Executive Officer" said Paul Cusson, Chairman of the Board and Founder of the company. "Ken has a track record of strong leadership both inside and outside of the company. He has been a successful executive here during his tenure, and his deep knowledge of operations and manufacturing, together with his vision and business acumen, make Ken uniquely qualified to lead NSM successfully into the future."
"I'm honored, and I'm grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of talented and dedicated professionals,"
Mr. Mack joined the company in September 2015 as Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering. Prior to joining NSM, Mr. Mack was with Permco Inc., as the Director of Global Supply Chain, where he was responsible for manufacturing facilities in the US and China, and with Federal-Mogul Corporation, a $7 billion manufacturer of vehicle powertrain and safety components, with responsibility for over 30 manufacturing facilities. Mr. Mack started his career at General Motors where he spent 16 years in increasing roles of responsibility, in the metal fabricating division and in various engineering and production positions, and ultimately as the Manufacturing Operations Manager and Engineering Group Manager for various divisions of GM.
Mr. Mack holds an MBA and MEM from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University/GMI Engineering & Management Institute.
About NSM
Northern States Metals (NSM) is a full service provider of custom designed, engineered and extruded aluminum products offering a full suite of services including extrusions, fabrication, finishing, assembly and private label packaging. NSM has served customers across 31 industries, both in the US and internationally, since 1972. More information on Northern States Metals can be found at www.extrusions.com
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turn-key packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information on Solar FlexRack, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse