August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Northern States Metals Names New CEO

 
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today announced that it has appointed Kenneth A. Mack as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer.  Mack will also join the company's Board of Directors.  Mr. Mack had been acting as the Company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since April.

"The board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Mack as our President and Chief Executive Officer" said Paul Cusson, Chairman of the Board and Founder of the company. "Ken has a track record of strong leadership both inside and outside of the company. He has been a successful executive here during his tenure, and his deep knowledge of operations and manufacturing, together with his vision and business acumen, make Ken uniquely qualified to lead NSM successfully into the future."

"I'm honored, and I'm grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of talented and dedicated professionals," said Mack. "Northern States Metals recognizes the synergies between great products, exceptional quality and world-class services and I am proud to be leading a company that is thoroughly dedicated to its customers."

Mr. Mack joined the company in September 2015 as Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering. Prior to joining NSM, Mr. Mack was with Permco Inc., as the Director of Global Supply Chain, where he was responsible for manufacturing facilities in the US and China, and with Federal-Mogul Corporation, a $7 billion manufacturer of vehicle powertrain and safety components, with responsibility for over 30 manufacturing facilities. Mr. Mack started his career at General Motors where he spent 16 years in increasing roles of responsibility, in the metal fabricating division and in various engineering and production positions, and ultimately as the Manufacturing Operations Manager and Engineering Group Manager for various divisions of GM.

Mr. Mack holds an MBA and MEM from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University/GMI Engineering & Management Institute.

About NSM

Northern States Metals (NSM) is a full service provider of custom designed, engineered and extruded aluminum products offering a full suite of services including extrusions, fabrication, finishing, assembly and private label packaging. NSM has served customers across 31 industries, both in the US and internationally, since 1972.  More information on Northern States Metals can be found at www.extrusions.com

About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry.  Solar FlexRack also offers full turn-key packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation.  Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally.  For more information on Solar FlexRack, go to www.solarflexrack.com  and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack/?fref=ts) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2506026/).

Contact
Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
