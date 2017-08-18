News By Tag
Enspire Commerce Announces Strategic Partnership with Tangentia
Alliance will allow for additional integrated resources for clients with omni-channel needs and improved solution offerings
Jim Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Enspire Commerce said, "By partnering with Canada- based Tangentia, we will be able to further the value we provide to leading logistics providers in order to meet their omni-channel fulfillment objectives. This partnership will be an industry-game changer, fueling our strategic growth in Canada by delivering a Unified Customer experience with an integration-
Enspire Commerce is the first and only comprehensive unified commerce solution that offers omni-channel order management (OMS) with enterprise inventory visibility, point of sale (POS/mPOS), product information management (PIM), omni-channel fulfillment (store and vendor fulfillment)
Tangentia's Founder and Managing Partner, Vijay Thomas said, "Tangentia has always curated best of breed commerce solutions and then added them to our commerce offerings for customers. This has led to our new partnership with Enspire Commerce and we look forward to working with retail and third party logistics (3PL) clients that fit with and require the Enspire Commerce product suite."
Thomas added, "Tangentia, with the Tgateway, Tcommerce and Tcloud offerings will be able to install and implement Enspire Commerce in an agile fashion enabling quick transformation of omni-channel supply chains."
Enspire's multi-tenant architecture integration framework ensures its solutions readily integrate with a company's existing retailing systems, reducing implementation timeframes down to months or weeks, instead of years. It also enables seamless interactions between retailers and their suppliers, logistics partners, stores, and customers to unify commerce across the enterprise.
To learn more about Tangentia, please visit http://www.tangentia.com/
About Tangentia Tangentia is a leading boutique consulting, technology and outsourcing firm with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that can bridge the most challenging technology gaps while creating significant cost efficiencies and competitive advantage across an organization and its supply chain. A Premier Partner of IBM, Tangentia' s areas of focus include e-Commerce, B2B & EDI, Enterprise & Cloud Security (IAM), Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Cloud Infrastructure & Cloud Integration, Business Analytics (BA) and Application Development across multiple industries like Banking & Financial Services & Insurance(BFSI)
About Enspire Commerce:
Enspire Commerce is a leading provider of unified commerce solutions on a single platform. By uniquely integrating omni-channel order management (OMS), point of sale (POS), product information management (PIM), trading partner management/EDI, omni-channel fulfillment execution and e-commerce solutions on a cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture integration framework, Enspire Commerce solutions rapidly integrate with existing retail systems to rapidly unify commerce. The platform delivers enterprise inventory visibility, a single view of the customer across channels, and the seamless exchange of data between retailers/distributors and their suppliers, logistics partners, stores and customers. As a result, Enspire Commerce enables a customer-centric approach to omni-channel commerce, optimizing customer engagement, brand loyalty and sales. Enspire Commerce is a software division of enVista (http://www.envistacorp.com/)
Media contact: Kalyn Long, 317-440-8425, klong@envistacorp.com
Contact
Tangentia Inc
***@tangentia.com
