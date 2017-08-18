News By Tag
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance stresses the importance of proper backpack fit and weight
With the new school year fast approaching, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties is providing a little education on the long-term effects of carrying a heavy backpack.
"We've all seen those comical pictures of children carrying backpacks that look as though they outweigh them but there's nothing funny about the damage a too heavy backpack can do to a child's spine," said Eric Edelman, PT and owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance.
Here are some basic tips suggested by Edelman:
• The backpack should weigh only 10-15% of your child's bodyweight; i.e. if they weigh 100 pounds, their backpack should carry 10-15 pounds of books
• The heaviest books should be kept closest to the body and the lightest books furthest away
• Straps should be adjusted properly so that the backpack sits no lower than the top of the buttocks
• It's ideal to purchase a backpack that has additional support straps that go across the chest and waist to help evenly distribute the weight
• Wear the backpack using both straps and not slung over one shoulder
The long-term effects of carrying an overweight or unevenly distributed back pack can cause:
• a strained neck and shoulders leading to headaches
• damage to the spine
• reduced breathing capacity due to poor posture
• scoliosis
• back pain and muscle spasms
• excessive strain on joints
"Help your child determine what's essential to bring in their backpack and leave the rest at home!" said Edelman.
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more.
