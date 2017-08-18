Monika Bagárová, Czech singer and influencer, releases first US single and video "Little Piece of Heaven" Monika Bagárová NEW YORK - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer Monika Bagarova is a certified music star in the Czech Republic, but she's now ready for the world with her new single,"Little Piece of Heaven."



You'll notice in the video for "Little Piece of Heaven" that Monika is a natural performer. That stems from her practically being raised in front of an audience. Growing up as one of the only Roma families in Brno (the second largest city in the Czech Republic) her versatility helped launch her singing career at the age of 9, singing in her father Josef Bagar's band. For a youngster, Monika culled a rather sophisticated repertoire of jazz, soul, funk and R&B standards, covering songs from the likes of Stevie Wonder, George Benson, and Earth, Wind, and Fire.



In 2009, Monika, then 15, auditioned for "Czech and Slovak Superstar" (the Czech version of "American Idol"). Her years of performing on stage combined with her mature, velvety voice gave her an edge over her other singers, and kept her advancing in the competition. Not only did Monika make it to the finals or "Czech and Slovak Superstar," she was the last woman standing on the show. After the success of "Superstar," Monika signed with Parlophone Czech Republic (home of The Beatles, Coldplay, etc.) and released her debut album, Shining, in 2011. The success of Shining led to several Czech Music Awards nominations and a win for Discovery Artist of the Year (similar to the Grammys Best New Artist award).



After Shining, she released the single "Let Me Love U" in 2013. The single has more of a hip-hop feel than her last work, which is reflected in her cinematic video featuring DJ Brian and Lady Mal. The following year, she collaborated with longtime friend Igor Kmeto for the romantic duet, "Skus Zabudnut" ("Forget Me Not").



Right now, the only female R&B singer in Czech is expanding her sound with "Little Piece of Heaven." She recorded with producers Hahaha Productions in Romania (premier production house of top Romanian artist/producer Smiley) and partnered with managers in New York, and signed to Avex in Tokyo, the reigning home of J-Pop. She has also been working with singer/songwriter Lil' Eddie (Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, Rita Ora) to fine-tune her musical style she calls Tropical Disco, which you'll hear in her new single. "The song is like that feeling that you get when someone makes you feel so good you can only compare them to heaven," says Monika.







The video, shot in Costa Brava, Spain, was the perfect setting to convey the song's summer love vibe. "We went all over the beautiful sights of Tossa de Mar," says Monika. "We stayed inside a castle while shooting it and the first scene of the video where I am looking out the window is the actual room that I slept in. "



In addition to her musical talents, she is a major style influencer and once the brand ambassador for the Prague-based clothing line MConcept. She is the face of many well-known brands like Maybelline, Orbit and Reebok, and has graced the cover of several major fashion publications in the Czech Republic like Emma, Joy and Eva +. Her social media presence is strong, with more than 240,000 followers on Instagram and 65,000 fans on Facebook.



