Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Tilting: A Memoir" Written By Nicole Harkin

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Tilting: A Memoir" written by author Nicole Harkin and narrated by Maureen Boutilier in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!We only learned about our father's girlfriend after he became deathly ill and lay in a coma 120 miles from our home.Overhearing the nurse tell Linda - since I was nine I had called my mom by her first name - about the girlfriend who came in almost every day to visit him when we weren't there confirmed that the last moment of normal had passed us by without our realizing it. Up to then, our family had unhappily coexisted with Dad flying jumbo jets to Asia while we lived in Montana. We finally came together to see Dad through his illness, but he was once again absent from a major family event - unable to join us from his comatose state. This is the moment when our normal existence tilted.Dad recovered, but the marriage ailed, as did Linda, with cancer. Our family began to move down an entirely different path with silver linings we wouldn't see for many years.In this candid and compassionate memoir, Nicole Harkin describes with an impressionist's fine eye the evolution of a family that is quirky, independent, uniquely supportive, peculiarly loving, and, most of all, marvelously human.Download your copy of "Tilting: A Memoir" written by author Nicole Harkin and narrated by Maureen Boutilier on audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com