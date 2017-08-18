 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Tilting
* Nicole Harkin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Tilting: A Memoir" Written By Nicole Harkin

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Tilting: A Memoir" written by author Nicole Harkin and narrated by Maureen Boutilier in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Tilting: A Memoir" By Author Nicole Harkin
"Tilting: A Memoir" By Author Nicole Harkin
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beacon Publishing Group
Tilting
Nicole Harkin

Industry:
Books

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Tilting: A Memoir" written by author Nicole Harkin and narrated by Maureen Boutilier in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

We only learned about our father's girlfriend after he became deathly ill and lay in a coma 120 miles from our home.

Overhearing the nurse tell Linda - since I was nine I had called my mom by her first name - about the girlfriend who came in almost every day to visit him when we weren't there confirmed that the last moment of normal had passed us by without our realizing it. Up to then, our family had unhappily coexisted with Dad flying jumbo jets to Asia while we lived in Montana. We finally came together to see Dad through his illness, but he was once again absent from a major family event - unable to join us from his comatose state. This is the moment when our normal existence tilted.

Dad recovered, but the marriage ailed, as did Linda, with cancer. Our family began to move down an entirely different path with silver linings we wouldn't see for many years.

In this candid and compassionate memoir, Nicole Harkin describes with an impressionist's fine eye the evolution of a family that is quirky, independent, uniquely supportive, peculiarly loving, and, most of all, marvelously human.

Download your copy of "Tilting: A Memoir" written by author Nicole Harkin and narrated by Maureen Boutilier on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Bios-Memoirs/Tilting-Audiobook...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share