Napier Management Services Work with Competitors and other Suppliers for the Sake of Best Practise
The Construction Design and Management (CDM) Regulations were revised in April 2015 and now apply to all construction and most maintenance projects regardless of the size, duration and nature of the work.
Aileen Lacey-Payne, Director of Napier Management Services, says: "These regulations mean that routine block maintenance work will not necessarily be exempt. When we place any orders for work on our sites, we must ensure that the contractors inform us at the outset if the work is 'Construction Work' as defined in the Regulations."
The advice given by the HSE is as follows:
"The definition of 'maintenance' work has not changed. If the task in hand looks like construction work, requires construction skills and uses construction materials, it is 'construction' work. General maintenance of fixed plant which mainly involves mechanical adjustments, replacing parts or lubrication is unlikely to be construction work."
Aileen adds, "The HSE see managing agents and the buildings they manage for their clients as a high risk area of business as they are employing many contractors on a daily basis. Frequently there is pressure from the lessees to use low cost contractors who may like to take shortcuts to save money, but we need to ensure that all contractors on our sites are compliant to protect everyone involved; the client, the contractor and the managing agent.
Napier takes its responsibilities very seriously and is ARMA Q registered.
ARMA members work to high professional standards and are the only managing agents to be independently regulated.
Members are regulated by an independent panel of eight lay members, each with an active knowledge of the leasehold sector and relevant professional expertise. Significantly, leaseholders are also represented on the panel. The Regulatory Panel is chaired by former housing minister Sally Keeble and to preserve its independence, no-one on the panel is connected with ARMA or its members.
In 2014 ARMA introduced a new self-regulatory regime for their members known as ARMA-Q. The aim is to raise standards of leasehold management across the sector and will establish new safeguards for leaseholders. It included commitment to a Consumer Charter and professional Standards which are specific to managing agents. ARMA-Q has now evolved into what is known simply as 'ARMA Accreditation'.
For more information contact Napier with offices in Bournemouth, the New Forest and Southampton. A full list of the comprehensive services they offer, can be obtained from their friendly staff on 02380 337883/01202 314511 or visit their website http://www.napiermanagement.co.uk
Boilerplate
Napier Management Services Limited is an ARMAQ member andwas inaugurated in 1994 when it took over an existing property management business started by Ian Napier, a well-known surveyor based in the Westbourne / Canford Cliff's area.
The business has expanded considerably in recent years mainly through recommendation. Our clients include residential management company directors, right-to-manage company directors, freeholders and developers. Our portfolio of properties covers a wide range including small freeholder owned conversions, new builds and large purpose built blocks run in conjunction with the Management Company
Directors.
We put emphasis on training our staff, and all our Property Managers have IRPM (Institute of Residential Property Management) qualifications and we ensure their training is updated continually. Our accounts staff are also encouraged to further their professional development and Napier have an excellent level of staff retention which ensures long term relationships are built with our clients.
The management of long leasehold residential property is a complex business requiring a full understanding of the structure and meaning of leases, a thorough knowledge of the statutory requirements of the various landlord and tenant legislation, and compliance with the recognised Codes of Practice.
If you select the right management company they will:
• Have a full understanding of leases and relevant legislation
• Work within recognised Codes of Practice as provided by:
• Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
• The Association of Residential Managing Agents
• Have an in-house team (and outside contractors)
• Be able to provide full accounting facilities for budgeting, service charge collection and year-end accounting
• Deal with arrears collection and disputes between lessees in an independent and professional manner
Napier's Range of Services
· 24 hour emergency maintenance contractors
· Initial visit and assessment of future requirements. Provision of proposals (no charge)
· Setting-up system and obtaining relevant information to provide a smooth take-over. Analysing lease covenants and implementing effective compliance.
· Preparation of a service charge budget (for approval), issuing invoices, administering income account, pursuing late payers.
· Collecting ground rent, where applicable.
· Administration of the service charge expenditure account, receiving and checking contractors invoices and making payment (some clients prefer to be co-signatory)
· Maintaining financial records, including provision of regular statements, preparation of financial year end reports for accountant and liaising with accountants.
· Managing and advising on the long term needs of the building, e.g. arranging five year or ten year maintenance schedule reports with technical advisors.
· Advice on leasehold matters
· Managing short-term needs of the building and customer by responsive maintenance / emergencies.
· Manage effective relationship with customers and other parties and provide advice.
· Optional administration of Company responsibilities including Company Secretarial duties, arranging and attending annual general meetings, completing company returns
· Consultation on Major Works under S.20 of Landlord and Tenant Act, including liaison between clients, surveyor and appointed contractors
