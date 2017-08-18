 
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Getting A Loan After Credit Problems

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding the home of your dreams isn't the easiest process in the world. This is especially true for the larger families that have so many different needs to take into consideration. However, once you do find that ideal property, you have to make sure that the financial situation makes sense. And, because there are a ton of real estate financing options available, it pays to bring in an expert. Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans will help guide you through every step of that process.

Many people ask Marie about getting a home loan after credit issues. Some people fear that their bad credit will ruin future homeownership chances, but the truth is very few people have perfect credit. In addition, many have errors on their credit score that can be cleaned. Bad prior credit does not mean you definitely won't be able to get a home loan.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Mortgage
Bellingham - Washington - United States
