Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Getting A Loan After Credit Problems
Many people ask Marie about getting a home loan after credit issues. Some people fear that their bad credit will ruin future homeownership chances, but the truth is very few people have perfect credit. In addition, many have errors on their credit score that can be cleaned. Bad prior credit does not mean you definitely won't be able to get a home loan.
Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.
