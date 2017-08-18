News By Tag
MBMA Grows With the Addition of Four New Members
MBMA continues to grow as a leader in the metal building systems industry with four new Associate members: Beacon Business Solutions, CADeploy, Owens Corning, and Steel Pipe and Supply.
MBMA is a leader in the metal building systems industry and includes among its membership metal building systems manufacturers, industry product suppliers, and architecture and engineering firms. The organization provides research and education for the industry and those interested in using metal buildings to meet their building needs.
"MBMA member companies are essential partners in raising awareness about the numerous advantages of metal building systems in the low-rise commercial construction market," notes MBMA Associate General Manager Dan Walker, PE. "MBMA's Associate Members, in particular, are a major driver in the industry's success because they provide unique products and solutions that contribute to our success as an industry. As we continue to grow, more people and businesses recognize that metal building systems are the best choice for building."
MBMA (http://www.mbma.com/
Beacon Business Solutions provides personalized business management options for business owners and executives from its offices in The Woodlands, Texas. The company was founded by Philip Wilkerson, who is its MBMA representative.
Delivering engineering designs since 2012, CADeploy primarily works on steel detailing and connection designs. Its U.S. offices are located in San Ramon, Calif., and the company's MBMA representative is Business Development Manager Shashank Mundrathi.
A worldwide leader with facilities across the globe, Owens Corning provides insulation for every building need as well as roofing and building composites. The company is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio and is represented by National Account Manager Todd Carlson.
Steel Pipe and Supply is a carbon steel distributor with extensive value-added, coil processing and logistics capabilities. It is headquartered in Manhattan, Kan., and Sales Manager Brady Childress serves as its MBMA representative.
The continuing work of MBMA's members and committees serves to educate and inspire the building community. To learn more about membership opportunities, contact mbma@mbma.com.
_________
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. Products include technical materials, research reports, and design guides.
