Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Partners Recognized by Best Lawyers in America 2018
William Lobel was named the 2018 Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency "Lawyer of the Year" in Orange County.
· William N. Lobel: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
· Jeffrey I. Golden: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
· Alan J. Friedman: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Lobel specializes in Chapter 11 reorganizations and out-of-court restructurings. He represents clients in the real estate industry, including home builders, commercial real estate developers and sub-prime lenders. Lobel has also successfully applied his legal expertise in representation of gaming casinos, fast food and casual dining restaurant chains. He also has experience in the fields of hospitality, technology, healthcare and news and entertainment sectors. Lobel is also a Fellow of The American College of Bankruptcy an honorary public service association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals who are invited to join based on a proven record of the highest standards of professionalism plus service to the profession and their communities.
Golden concentrates his practice in the areas of business reorganization and complex receivership and bankruptcy litigation in the state and federal courts. He is a Receiver, Bankruptcy Trustee and Examiner. Golden also serves as an expert witness in federal and state criminal and civil matters. He was selected to receive the OCBF's Judge Peter M. Elliott Award for outstanding ethics, scholarship and contribution and the CDCBAA's Judge Calvin Ashland "Trustee of the Year" Award.
Friedman concentrates his practice in the representation of debtors in connection with financial restructurings both in out-of-court workouts and in Chapter 11 cases. His practice spans many industries, including hospitality, commercial and residential real estate, manufacturing, and high technology, encompassing both publicly and privately held companies. Friedman also represents creditors' committees in complex Chapter 11 cases. He also represents numerous entities in the acquisition of businesses and real estate in connection with Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 cases.
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP is also named a Tier 1 firm in Orange County for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization by Best Lawyers® 2017.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and we have received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2017 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique.
More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/
