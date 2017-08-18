News By Tag
AdvisoryWorld to Exhibit New Lead Generation Tool Acquire at XY Planning Network Annual Conference
Newest AdvisoryWorld Tool Turns Website Visitors into Prospective Leads
AdvisoryWorld representatives Mike Wilson, President and COO, and Ed Fahlstrom, VP of National Sales will be in attendance at Booth 135. They will be exhibiting a new tool named Acquire on the #XYPN17 Tech Demo Stage at 2:20pm during the Exhibit Hall Day, Wednesday, August 30th. Acquire is a lead generation tool that turns financial advisor website visitors into prospective leads. Acquire joins AdvisoryWorld's established technology suite that includes the Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Batch Risk Analysis tools, extending AdvisoryWorld's technological reach to cover the entire prospect lead to client life cycle.
In addition to providing advisors with white labeled client experiences, reports and proposals, AdvisoryWorld technology enables RIAs and other investment professionals to optimize portfolios using the efficient frontier as well as analyze risk metrics and manage risk by using several Modern Portfolio Theory statistics such as Alpha, Beta, R2, Sharpe Ratio and Correlation.
For more information, please visit AdvisoryWorld at booth 135 or email sales@advisoryworld.com.
About AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.
Jacqueline Silva
Silva Communications
***@silvacommunications.com
